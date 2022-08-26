ACC Football Power Rankings: There’s actually a thing called Week Zero
Despite a resurgence of major conference realignment talk and actions this college football offseason, the hot stove league is nearing an end with some Week Zero games on Saturday.
This looks to be an exciting season of ACC football for numerous reasons. For the first time since 2014, Clemson is not the defending conference champion. After dominating the league from 2015 to 2020, the Tigers were finally caged last season as Pitt defeated Wake Forest to win the ACC.
Clemson may still be the team to beat this season, but there appears to be numerous contenders for the league’s top spot.
Both NC State and Wake Forest will pose major challenges for the Tigers in the Atlantic Division.
In the Coastal Division, defending champion Pitt isn’t simply going away. Despite the loss of All-American quarterback Kenny Pickens, the Panthers return plenty of starters, including most of the offensive line. Miami, with a new head coach, appears ready to take the next step up as well.
So, with the college football season having a soft opening on Saturday, here’s where things currently stand in the ACC.
Atlantic Division
Clemson (2021: 10-3, 6-2 ACC) Clemson may have experienced a down year last season, by Clemson standards, but they still appear to be the team to beat in the ACC. The Tigers have one of the best defensive front sevens in the nation, a new defensive coordinator, and can hold the fort if the offense sputters to begin the year.
NC State (2021: 9-3, 6-2 ACC) Is this the year of the Wolfpack? Clemson may get some real heat from NC State. The Wolfpack returns 10 starters on a very talented defensive unit. Led by Payton Wilson and Drake Thomas, State may have two of the top linebackers in the league. Offensively, the Wolfpack should be solid, led by returning QB Devin Leary.
Wake Forest (2021: 11-3, 7-1 ACC) Amazing things are happening in Winston-Salem. For Wake, nine starters are backed on one of college football’s most dynamic offenses, though the status of quarterback Sam Hartman, who single-handedly led the Deacons to the ACC title game in 2021, and is out indefinitely with a non-football medical issue, is a serious question. Defensively, Wake Forest was mediocre last year and must take a step up if they want to return to Charlotte in December.
Louisville (2021: 6-7, 4-4 ACC) For the Cardinals, it’s as simple as QB Malik Cunningham, maybe the most unnoticed signal-caller in the conference. This year, Cunningham is taking snaps behind a very talented offensive line and has help in the backfield running game. The concern for Louisville, again, is on the defensive side of the ball, which was porous at times in 2021. UL did get some pickups in the portal, but only time will tell if it was enough to keep the opposition from getting too friendly with the Louisville endzone.
Florida State (2021: 5-7, 4-4 ACC) First the ugly. Head coach Mike Norvell is just 8-13 in two seasons in Tallahassee, which includes an even uglier loss to Jacksonville last season, and not the NFL Jacksonville either. Is this the season Norvell turns it around, or does he even survive the campaign? Defense may save the day for FSU. Safety Jammie Robinson is considered elite, and the Seminoles defensive line has some NFL-level players. On the offensive, FSU the line needs to step up protection of the QB, as well as give the running game room to operate.
Boston College (2021: 6-6, 2-6 ACC) It can’t be any simpler for BC, quarterback Phil Jurkovec must remain healthy. Last year, Jurkovec went down early with a season-ending injury, and, as expected so did the Eagles. Jurkovec is an NFL-caliber prospect, and throw in some more-than-capable players in wide receiver Zay Flowers and running back Pat Garwo III, the Eagles could surprise some folks this season. Defensively, last year BC was solid, which probably got them to the six-win mark overall. If the defense can continue to be steady, then BC may make a bit of noise.
Syracuse (2021: 5-7, 2-6 ACC) There’s no hotter head coaching seat in the league than the one presently occupied by Dino Babers. Entering his seventh season at Syracuse, Babers has had only one season in which the Orange eclipsed more than five wins (10-3 in 2018). The offense struggled last season, and Babers brought in two Virginia coaches to improve things. Fans should expect the ball to be flying in the dome this season.
Coastal Division
Miami (2021: 7-5, 5-3 ACC) Welcome back to South Florida, Mario Cristobal, the new head coach at The U. The Miami alum might finally be the answer in getting the Hurricanes back to elite status, which Miami has not been for a long time. In full disclosure, Cristobal comes to Coral Gables with huge fanfare, despite an overall coaching record of just 62-60. Cristobal inherits a budding superstar in quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who was voted ACC Rookie of the Year last season. Cristobal also brings in a top-notch offensive coordinator, Josh Gattis, who helped Michigan reach the College Football Playoff in 2021. The defense could have some holes, especially pass rushing, with some 2021 secondary players now in the NFL.
Pitt (2021: 11-3, 7-1 ACC) The loss of ACC Player of the Year, quarterback Kenny Pickett, may have been only the second toughest loss for the Panthers. Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison bolted for the West Coast and is now at Southern California. Behind center, Pitt turns to talented transfer QB Kedon Slovis, who ironically transferred in from Southern California. With a veteran offensive line, a proven running back in Israel Abanikanda, and some talented receivers, Slovis should have enough tools to place Pitt’s offense among the league’s best.
Virginia (2021: 6-6, 4-4 ACC) “If” may be the most important word surrounding Virginia football in 2022, led by new head coach Tony Elliott. If a completely rebuilt offensive line can mesh and keep record-setting quarterback Brennan Armstrong upright, if a running back (or two) emerges, if the Cavalier defense can become anything better than horrific, then Virginia may have a special season ahead. Last season, the defense was simply atrocious, ranking near the bottom of the country in all key stats. They went to the transfer portal to address some of the needs, but there’s still lots of help and work needed.
North Carolina (2021: 6-7, 3-5 ACC) UNC is faced with having to replace a huge chunk of a solid offense from 2021. Quarterback Sam Howell is in the NFL, but unlike Pitt, which must replace star QB Kenny Pickett, the Tar Heels suffered key losses on the offensive line. The North Carolina defense was, well, bad last year, thus enter new defensive coordinator Gene Chizik. This is Chizik’s second tour of duty in Chapel Hill, serving as defensive coordinator in 2015 and 2016. The UNC returning defensive players have some talent, such as lineman Myles Murphy and cornerback Tony Grimes, both considered high NFL prospects.
Georgia Tech (2021: 3-9, 2-6 ACC) Geoff Collins is another ACC head coach sitting squarely on the hot burner. Collins has won just three games in each of his first three seasons in Atlanta. Adding insult to injury, Tech lost star running back Jahmyr Gibbs to Alabama, yes, the rich get richer! The defensive side of the ball may not add much hope for a successful GT season. The defense lost all but two starters from a statistically bad unit. This could also bode well for the Yellow Jackets, as there’s plenty of playing time for younger, hungrier players.
Virginia Tech (2021: 6-7, 4-4 ACC) New coach Brent Pry doesn’t really inherit a full cupboard of talent in Blacksburg. The defense returns seven starters, but that may not be a positive. The Hokies ranked eighth in the ACC last season, and often gave up huge pieces of real estate. The offense? Well, the 2021 quarterback bolted out of town via the transfer portal, and Tech’s top two wide receivers are also gone, as is workhorse running back Raheem Blackshear. The 2022 Hokie signal-caller is Marshall transfer Grant Wells, who beat out former backup Connor Blumrick.
Duke (2021: 3-9, 0-8 ACC) First-year head coach Mike Elko has his work cut out for him, and that’s being kind regarding the situation he faces in Durham. Duke had the worst defense in the FBS last season, surrendering over 500 yards a game. The offense was mediocre, at best. Duke must replace its leading passer, rusher and receiver on offense. The Blue Devils lost some key defensive pieces to the transfer portal, but again that may not be a negative, allowing for plenty of opportunity for fresh faces.