ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson roars, while Pitt, NC State tumble

Clemson took a huge step toward the Atlantic Division title with an impressive 30-20 win over NC State Saturday night. The Tigers stretched the nation’s best home winning streak to 37 games.

Meanwhile in the Steel City, Pitt had the biggest headscratcher of Week 5. The Panthers were a three-touchdown favorite against Georgia Tech, but after losing running back Israel Abankanda to injury, the offense sputtered during a 26-21 loss.

Down in Florida, FSU had a chance for a statement win against Wake Forest. The Seminoles didn’t make a statement, but Wake did in a 31-21 win.

After the marquee matchups of Clemson-NC State, Wake-FSU, the rest of the ACC weekend slate was, well, lame.

ACC Atlantic

Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) The Tigers are starting to look like the Tigers again. The biggest ACC game of the season to this point turned out to be a statement being made by Clemson. The Tiger defense limited NC State to under 100 rushing yards. Does the win mean Clemson is “back” as a national power? The verdict is still out, but the jury must accept the fact that Clemson has two wins over division and conference title contenders. Wake Forest (4-1, 1-1 ACC) After last week’s 51-45 double-overtime loss to Clemson, the Deacons bounced back with a 31-21 win over FSU. What a way to bounce back. The win marks Wake’s fourth win all-time in Tallahassee and their third straight win over the Seminoles. How head coach Dave Clawson continues to fly under the radar is mind-boggling. NC State (4-1, 0-1 ACC) In the program’s biggest game to date, the Wolfpack fell flat. Losing 30-20 to Clemson, the game never felt close in the second half. Critical Wolfpack turnovers and an offense with no identity proved too high a hurdle for NC State. Syracuse (5–0, 2-0 ACC) The Orange continues to be perfect in 2022 with a 59-0 win over Wagner. Wagner? OK, but things get tough in two weeks against NC State. FSU (4-1, 2-1 ACC) FSU failed to overcome a poor first half and fell to No. 23 Wake Forest. Trailing 21-7 at intermission after an impressive 83-yard touchdown drive to start the contest, the offense’s inability to stay on the field, and the defense’s inability to get off it, did the ‘Noles in. Boston College (2-3, 1-1 ACC) BC won its first ACC game of the season over Louisville. The Eagles, coming off a 30-point loss at Florida State, rode the hot passing of QB Phil Jurovec to pick up the upset win. Jurovec finished a stellar game with 304 passing yards, going 18-of-21. Louisville (2-3, 0-3 ACC) The Cardinals fell to 0-3 in conference play losing to BC. Once considered a darkhorse in the Atlantic, Louisville has fallen drastically. Louisville’s inconsistencies on offense continues to cost the team.

Coastal Division