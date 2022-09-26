ACC Football Power Rankings: Atlantic showdown looming with NC State-Clemson

It was a weekend full of drama in the ACC Coastal as five teams suffered losses, while Clemson and NC State took care of business, setting up a Top 10 matchup next week.

Clemson needed double overtime to defeat Wake Forest, 51-45, while the Wolfpack devoured hapless UConn, 41-10.

Over in the Coastal Division, none of the five losses were more embarrassing than Middle Tennessee ending the “Miami is back” jargon with a stunning 45-31 win over Miami.

Georgia Tech is about to pull the plug on head coach Geoff Collins after a 1-3 start. Collins has been 10-28 in parts of four seasons, with the program showing no improvement during the Collins tenure.

Virginia and Virginia Tech continued to self-destruct in losses to Syracuse and West Virginia. In Chapel Hill, UNC was soundly defeated by a pedestrian Notre Dame, 45-32. The Tar Heels defense gave up 24 points in the second quarter and never recovered.

All told, it was not a good day at the office Saturday for Coastal Division teams.

ACC Atlantic

Clemson (4-0,2-0 ACC) The Tigers remain on top, just barely, after the 51-45 double overtime win over Wake Forest. Clemson will put its nation’s best home winning streak on the line next against NC State. The game will be the centerpiece of college football as ESPN’s “GameDay” comes to town. NC State (4-0, 0-0 ACC) The Wolfpack had no trouble in crushing UConn 41-10, in a game that was not that close. It was hard to evaluate just how much NC State has improved since its opening game scare at ECU, because Connecticut is just awful. FSU (4-0,2-0 ACC) Again, it is difficult to judge how much the Seminoles have improved with its 44-14 drubbing over another bad team, Boston College, Saturday. Next up for FSU is a home contest with Wake. Wake Forest (3-1,0-1 ACC) Sometimes to take a step forward, you take a step backward. The Deacons had No. 5 Clemson on the ropes several times but failed to close the deal in their double overtime loss to Clemson. Wake is still very much a contender in the Atlantic; they will need some help, though. Syracuse (4-0, 2-0 ACC) OK, the Orange are undefeated, but they were far from impressive during a 22-20 win over Virginia, who continue appear determined to put a round peg into a square hole. Syracuse needed every one of kicker Andre Szmyt’s five field goals to win, including the game-winner. Louisville (2-2, 0-2 ACC) The theme continues, Louisville picks up a 41-3 win over hapless South Florida Boston College (1-3, 0-2 ACC) The Eagles fall to 0-2 in the ACC with the 44-14 grounding by FSU. BC did not cross midfield until the third quarter.

ACC Coastal