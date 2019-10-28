ACC Football Players of the Week: Week 9 standouts

The ACC Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games.

The selections are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

QUARTERBACK – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, So., QB, Cartersville, Ga.

Completed 16 of 19 passes for 275 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in Saturday night’s 59-7 win over Boston College • Recorded a career-high 257.9 passer rating and extended his streak of consecutive games with a touchdown pass to 18 • Recognized as ACC Quarterback of the Week for the second time in 2019.

RUNNING BACK – Cam Akers, Florida State, Jr., RB, Clinton, Miss.

Tied an FSU record with four rushing touchdowns in Saturday’s 35-17 win over Syracuse • Ran for 144 yards on 20 carries (7.2 yards per attempt) and completed two passes for 26 yards • First player in FSU history with four touchdowns and a two-point conversion in a game • One of three players nationally with a trio of three-touchdown games in 2019 • Ranks in the top 10 nationally in rushing yards, rushing yards per game, scoring, total touchdowns and rushing touchdowns • It marks his third ACC Running Back of the Week honor this season.

RECEIVER – Diondre Overton, Clemson, Sr., WR, Greensboro, N.C.

Tied a school-record with three touchdown receptions in the Tigers’ win over Boston College, scoring on all three of his catches during a career-high 119-yard receiving game • Became the first Clemson player since Mike Williams in 2016 to record three touchdown catches in a single game.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson, Sr., OT, Powder Springs, Ga.

Graded out at 92 percent with two knockdown blocks following Saturday’s 59-7 win over Boston College • Helped Clemson exceed both 300 yards passing and 300 yards rushing in a single game for the fifth time under Dabo Swinney • Clemson outgained Boston College, 674-177, and the 497-yard differential was Clemson’s largest yardage differential against an ACC opponent in school history.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina, Sr., DT, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Set a career high with 10 tackles in Saturday’s 20-17 win over Duke • Also had 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery against the Blue Devils.

LINEBACKER – Chazz Surratt, North Carolina, Jr., ILB, Denver, N.C.

In addition to registering a team-leading 12 tackles and one sack, Surratt made the goal-line interception with 14 seconds remaining that sealed Saturday’s 20-17 win over Duke • Surratt, a former quarterback, made the read and the pick as the Blue Devils attempted a halfback jump-pass for the potential winning score from the 2-yard line.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State, Jr., S, Concord, N.C.

Had a career-high 17 tackles in FSU’s 35-17 win over Syracuse • The 17 tackles are the most in a game for the Seminoles since 2005 • One of four ACC players with at least 17 tackles this season • Standout game versus the Orange included nine solo stops and his first career sack • Part of a defense that totaled seven sacks against Syracuse, the Seminoles’ most in a game since 2016.

SPECIALIST – Alex Kessman, Pitt, Jr., PK, Clarkston, Mich.

Accounted for all of Pitt’s points in Saturday’s 16-12 loss to Miami • Converted each of his four field goal attempts, including a 54-yarder • It marked his seventh career field goal of more than 50 yards, extending his own school record • Kessman, who owns the Heinz Field record for longest field goal by a professional or collegian (55 yards), has now kicked two field goals in the stadium longer than any by an NFL kicker (53 yards) • Became Pitt’s first kicker with four field goals in a game since Kevin Harper at Notre Dame on Nov. 3, 2012.

ROOKIE – Javian Hawkins, Louisville, R-Fr., RB, Titusville, Fla.

Rushed for 136 yards on 28 carries and scored two touchdowns in Saturday’s 28-21 win over Virginia • His 28 rushing attempts were a season-high • First Louisville player to rush for 100 yards in five consecutive home games • Third Cardinals’ freshman to have five 100-yard rushing games in a season (Lamar Jackson, 2015 and Victor Anderson, 2008) • Multiple-rushing touchdown game is the first of his career.

