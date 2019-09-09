ACC Football Players of the Week: Week 2

The ACC Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games.

The selections are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

QUARTERBACK & ROOKIE – Sam Howell, North Carolina, Fr., QB, Monroe, N.C.

Howell staged a fourth-quarter comeback for the second successive week to lead North Carolina to a 28-25 win over Miami • True freshman completed 16 of 24 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers • Connected with Dazz Newsome on a 10-yard game-winning touchdown with 1:01 remaining in the game • Howell also hauled in his first career reception that went for 18 yards off a pass from wide receiver Dyami Brown.

RUNNING BACK – Cam Akers, Florida State, Jr., RB, Clinton, Miss.

Akers had 248 total yards Saturday – 193 rushing and 55 receiving – in Saturday’s overtime win over Louisiana-Monroe • Scored three touchdowns – two rushing and one 44-yard receiving touchdown that gave FSU a fourth-quarter lead • His 36 carries set a school record • Akers leads the ACC and ranks among the top 10 nationally in all-purpose yards per game (188.0, fifth), total rushing yards (309, fifth) and rushing yards per game (154.5, fourth).

RECEIVER – Scotty Washington, Wake Forest, Sr., WR, Washington, D.C.

Washington caught seven passes in the Demon Deacons’ 41-21 win at Rice on Friday on night • Posted career highs with 158 receiving yards and two touchdown catches • Caught scoring passes of 25 and 59 yards from quarterback Jamie Newman.

Co-OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – John Phillips, Boston College, Gr., OG, Phoenix, N.Y.

Phillips graded out as Boston College’s top offensive lineman as the Eagles rolled up 45 points and 518 yards of total offense in the 45-13 win over Richmond • BC did not allow a sack and rushed for 346 yards in the victory • In two games this season, Phillips has yet to allow a quarterback pressure and has been BC’s top-graded offensive lineman.

Co-OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – John Simpson, Clemson, Sr., OG, North Charleston, S.C.

Simpson received a 92 percent coaching grade from Clemson’s coaching staff following his performance in Saturday’s 24-10 win over No. 12 Texas A&M • Recorded three knockdown blocks as he helped the Tigers amass 389 total yards.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Tomon Fox, North Carolina, Jr., DE, Lawrenceville, Ga.

Fox had a career-high three sacks for 16 yards and had six total tackles in Saturday night’s 28-25 win over visiting Miami • He became the first Tar Heel with at least three sacks in a game since Kareem Martin had 3.5 against Pittsburgh on Nov. 16, 2013.

LINEBACKER – Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech, So., LB, Thomasville, Ga.

Thomas matched a career high with nine tackles and set career highs with two sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble in Georgia Tech’s 14-10 win over USF • One of his sacks and the forced fumble came on a big third-and-three play near midfield that thwarted a USF scoring opportunity and forced the Bulls into one of their seven punts • Played a key role in Georgia Tech limiting USF to just 10 points and 262 yards of total offense, one season after the Yellow Jackets surrendered 49 points and 426 yards in a 49-38 loss to the Bulls • Thomas had two of Georgia Tech’s nine total tackles for loss, its most against an FBS opponent since 2016.

DEFENSIVE BACK – K’Von Wallace, Clemson, Sr., S, Richmond, Va.

Wallace posted a team-high nine tackles, including his first career sack, in the top-ranked Tigers’ 24-10 win over No. 12 Texas A&M on Saturday • Wallace also recorded a quarterback pressure that directly led to an interception by teammate Tanner Muse to thwart a Texas A&M red zone drive.

SPECIALIST – Joe Reed, Virginia, Sr., KR, Charlotte Court House, Va.

Reed’s 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter of UVA’s 52-17 win over William & Mary is the longest in the ACC this season and the only one thus far to be returned for a touchdown • His return tied the program record for longest kick return for a touchdown • Reed is the fourth Cavalier to return a kick 100 yards for a touchdown and first since Marquis Weeks in 2004 against North Carolina • Reed extended his UVA career record for kick returns for a touchdown to four • With two kick returns for a touchdown in 2017 and one in 2018, Reed is the only UVA player to return a kick for a touchdown in three separate seasons.

