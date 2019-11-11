ACC Football Players of the Week: Week 11 standouts

The ACC Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games.

The selections are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

QUARTERBACK & ROOKIE – Jarren Williams, Miami, R-Fr., QB, Lawrenceville, Ga.

Set the Miami record and tied the ACC mark with six touchdown passes in Saturday’s 52-27 win over Louisville • Connected on a career-long 67-yard touchdown pass and did not throw an interception for the sixth time in seven career starts • Completed 68.2 percent of his passes (15 of 22) – his best mark since a Week 4 start versus Central Michigan – for 253 yards • Added a career-high 23 rushing yards • First ACC Quarterback of the Week honor of his career and third time as ACC Rookie of the Week.

RUNNING BACK – Travis Etienne, Clemson, Jr., RB, Jennings, La.

Earned his third ACC Running Back of the Week award of the season following his performance in a 55-10 win over NC State • Rushed 14 times for 112 with two touchdowns and caught three passes for 31 yards and another score • Tied the school record for consecutive 100-yard rushing games set by Kenny Flowers in 1985 and Raymond Priester in 1996-97 (five each) • Scored his 50th career rushing touchdown, joining James Conner (Pitt) and Lamar Jackson (Louisville) as the only players in ACC history to accomplish the feat.

RECEIVER – Tamorrion Terry, Florida State, So., WR, Ashburn, Ga.

Set career highs with seven catches for 156 yards in FSU’s 38-31 win at Boston College • Caught a 74-yard touchdown pass, giving him an FSU-record four receiving touchdowns of at least 70 yards in his career • His six catches of at least 60 yards over the past two years are the most in the country during that span • Saturday marked his third career 100-yard receiving game.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – John Simpson, Clemson, Sr., OG, North Charleston, S.C.

Named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week for the third time in 2019 • Graded out at 90 percent with four knockdowns in the win at NC State • Also scored the first touchdown of his career at any level on a 1-yard run • First Clemson offensive lineman to score a touchdown since Brandon Thomas in 2011.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – DaShawn Crawford, Virginia Tech, Jr., DT, Bay Springs, Miss.

Made his first career interception in Saturday’s 36-17 win over Wake Forest, returning it for six yards • Registered four tackles versus the Demon Deacons, including three solo stops • Added one quarterback hurry.

LINEBACKER – Michael Pinckney, Miami, Sr., LB, Jacksonville, Fla.

Making the final home start of his college career, he delivered a dominant performance on defense in Miami’s 52-27 win over Louisville • Finished with a game-high eight tackles (seven solo) and added three tackles for loss, totaling 11 yards, including a six-yard sack • Finished with one quarterback hurry while making his ninth start in 10 games and made the 45th of his career.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State, Jr., S, Concord, N.C.

Named ACC Defensive Back of the Week for the second time in three weeks • Had 22 total tackles in FSU’s win at Boston College, the most for a Seminole in more than 50 years and the second most in the nation this season • Had 17 tackles in an earlier game against Syracuse and is the first Seminole with a pair of 17-tackle games in a season since 1990 • The 22 tackles are the third-most in a game in FSU history and most since Dale McCullers set the school record with 29 in 1968 • Leads FSU with 85 tackles on the year.

SPECIALIST – Oscar Bradburn, Virginia Tech, Jr., P, Sydney, Australia

ACC’s leader in punting average boomed four punts for an average of 51.3 yards in Saturday’s victory over Wake Forest • His long on the day was 59 yards, and he pinned the Demon Deacons inside the 20-yard line on three occasions.

