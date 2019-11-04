ACC Football Players of the Week: Week 10 standouts

Published Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, 1:31 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The ACC Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games.

The selections are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

QUARTERBACK – Bryce Perkins, Virginia, Sr., QB, Queen Creek, Ariz.

Posted a record-setting night in UVA’s 38-31 win at North Carolina • Completed 30 of 39 passes (.769) with no interceptions for 378 yards and three touchdowns • Rushed 24 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns • The 490 yards of total offense is the most in UVA history, the most in the ACC this season, the third-highest mark ever against a UNC team and ties as the ninth most by an FBS player this season• Became only the fifth FBS player to throw for 350 yards, pass for three TDs, rush for 100 yards and record two rushing TDs in a single game against a Power 5 opponent.

RUNNING BACK – AJ Dillon, Boston College, Jr., RB, New London, Conn.

Finished with 242 yards rushing in Saturday’s 58-27 win over Syracuse, the ninth-best single-game total in Boston College history • Fourth career 200-yard rushing game • Became Boston College’s all-time leader with 35 rushing touchdowns as he scored on a 51-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter • Ended the day with three touchdowns to up his career total to 37 rushing scores • His 39 total touchdowns are also a school record • Pushed his career total to 3,983 rushing yards, which ranks ninth in ACC history.

RECEIVER – Dyami Brown, North Carolina, So., WR, Charlotte, N.C.

Registered the seventh most receiving yards in Tar Heel history with 202 yards (most in the ACC this season) versus Virginia on Saturday night • Had three receiving TDs on six catches • Named to the PFF National Team of the Week • His 151 yards receiving in the first half were the most in any half by a North Carolina player since Dwight Jones had 188 in the first half in 2010 against Virginia.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Zion Johnson, Boston College, Jr., OG, Bowie, Md.

Named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week for the second time in three weeks • Graded out at a team-high 93 percent with four knockdown blocks in Saturday’s 58-27 win over Syracuse • BC’s 496 rushing yards were the most in a game between two FBS opponents this season • BC finished with a school-record 691 yards total offense, and the 58 points were the most in school history in an ACC game.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Gregory Rousseau, Miami, R-Fr., DE, Coconut Creek, Fla.

Posted a career-high four sacks, a career-high five tackles for loss and a career-high eight tackles (seven solo) in Miami’s 27-10 road win at rival Florida State on Saturday • Became the first Hurricane since at least 2000 to record four sacks in a game • Rousseau now has 12 sacks on the year, which ranks fourth in school history with three regular-season games still remaining.

LINEBACKER – Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech, Jr., LB, Chesterfield, Va.

Honored as ACC Linebacker of the Week for the fourth time this season • Led the Hokies’ defense with 13 stops in Saturday’s 21-20 loss at No. 16 Notre Dame, including 11 solo tackles • Forced a fumble, leading to a 98-yard scoop and score for the Hokies’ defense • Tallied 3.0 tackles for loss, bringing his season total to 13.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Divine Deablo, Virginia Tech, Jr., FS, Winston-Salem, N.C.

Scored the first touchdown of his career in Saturday’s game at Notre Dame, returning a fumble 98 yards for the score • The fumble return was the longest ever versus Notre Dame and the longest by a Virginia Tech player since at least 1987 • Also secured his first interception of the season and made five tackles, all solo stops.

SPECIALIST – Dom Maggio, Wake Forest, Sr., P, Monkton, Md.

Had six punts for a 41.2 average while tying his career high with five punts inside the 20-yard line in Saturday’s 44-10 win over NC State • The Wolfpack’s average starting position was at its own 19-yard line • Maggio had a punts that went out of bounds at the 2-yard line and one that was downed at the 4 • One was fair caught at the 8-yard line and two were fair caught at the 10 • Only one punt was returned.

ROOKIE – Sam Howell, North Carolina, Fr., QB, Indian Trail, N.C.

Four-time ACC Rookie of the Week gained 350 yards of total offense, the most ever by a Tar Heel against Virginia, in Saturday night’s 38-31 loss to the Cavaliers • Tossed four touchdown passes and threw for 353 yards, his second-highest total this season • Each of his touchdown passes went for at least 34 yards • His 26 touchdown passes this season tie former Miami star Brad Kaaya for third most in ACC single-season history by a freshman QB • Howell is currently the only quarterback in the FBS that has thrown multiple touchdown passes in nine consecutive games.

Related

Comments