ACC Football Players of the Week: Week 1

Published Tuesday, Sep. 7, 2021, 2:43 pm

ACC footballThe ACC Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games.

The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

CO-QUARTERBACK – Phil Jurkovec, Boston College, Jr., QB, Pittsburgh, Pa.

  • Finished with his fifth career 300-yard passing game in Saturday’s 51-0 win over Colgate
  • Moved into fifth place in Boston College career history in 300-yard games in just his 11th career game as an Eagle
  • Marked the second straight season opener Jurkovec went over the 300-yard mark
  • Finished 16-for-24 for 303 yards with three touchdown passes • Also rushed for 61 yards on five carries (12.2 yards per carry).

CO-QUARTERBACK – Brennan Armstrong, Virginia, Jr., QB, Shelby, Ohio

  • Keyed the Cavaliers’ offense in their 43-0 victory to open the season against William & Mary
  • Finished the game completing 21 of 31 pass attempts for 339 yards – a school record for a season opener
  • Had scoring throws of 5 and 65 yards and ran for a pair of scores from 2 and 3 yards
  • The 24 points for which he was responsible tied for fourth in the nation
  • Second time in his career he has thrown for more than 300 yards in a game
  • Completed 11 of 13 passes for 257 yards in the second half (an average of 23.4 yards per completion)
  • Ranks No. 18 in the nation in passing efficiency (180.89).

RUNNING BACK – Mataeo Durant, Duke, Sr., RB, Plum Branch, S.C.

  • Rushed 29 times for a Duke single-game record 255 yards and three touchdowns versus Charlotte
  • Caught two passes for 37 yards • Touchdown runs covered 5, 59 and 53 yards
  • Matched the Duke single-game record for TD runs of 50+ yards (two)
  • Single-game rushing yardage total ranks 25th in ACC history
  • Averaged 8.79 yards per rushing attempt, marking the 10th-highest single-game average in Duke history
  • Rushing yardage total eclipsed the previous school record of 245 yards set by Shaun Wilson in 2014 versus Kansas
  • All-purpose yardage total (292 yards) marks the fifth-highest single-game total in Duke history.

RECEIVER – Zay Flowers, Boston College, Jr., WR, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

  • Finished with his fourth career 100-yard receiving game with seven receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown in Saturday’s season-opening win over Colgate
  • Now tied for eighth in BC history with four career 100-yard receiving games
  • Saturday’s effort helped the Eagles finish with 525 yards of total offense in the win.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Ikem Ekwonu, NC State, So., LT, Charlotte, N.C.

  • Top performer on an offensive line that paved the way for 525 yards of total offense – including 293 rushing yards – in the Wolfpack’s 45-0 win over USF
  • Played all but one of the Pack’s offensive snaps (68) and led the team in pancake and knockdown blocks
  • Had the highest grade on the offensive line (90%).

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State, Sr., DE, Eden Prairie, Minn.

  • Set career highs with seven tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, against No. 9 Notre Dame
  • Helped FSU hold the Irish to 65 rushing yards
  • First Seminoles in four years to compile those numbers against a ranked opponent
  • Playing his first game as a Seminole, keyed an FSU defense that allowed 288 fewer rushing yards against the Irish than in 2020.

LINEBACKER – James Skalski, Clemson, Sr., LB, Sharpsburg, Ga.

  • Recorded a game-high 14 tackles in the No. 3 Tigers 10-7 loss to No. 5 Georgia
  • Led a Clemson defense that limited the Bulldogs to 256 total yards and three points (seven Georgia points came on a Tiger turnover)
  • It marked the eighth time in history that Clemson has held an AP Top 5 opponent to 10 or fewer points.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech, Jr., CB, Jacksonville, Fla.

  • Led the Hokies’ defense with eight tackles in Friday night’s 17-10 victory over No. 10 North Carolina
  • Of his eight stops, six were solo efforts
  • Wore legendary coach Frank Beamer’s No. 25 jersey and recorded an interception in the fourth quarter to seal the game
  • Interception was the fourth of his career.

SPECIALIST – Ja’Sir Taylor, Wake Forest, Sr., DB, Asbury Park, N.J.

  • Became the first Wake Forest player to have a touchdown in his first career kickoff return, taking his only kick return of the Old Dominion game 99 yards for the score to set the tone for a 42-10 Demon Deacon win
  • Only FBS player thus far to have a kickoff return for a touchdown during the 2021 season
  • Friday night’s return tied for the third-longest play in Wake Forest history
  • Also grabbed the fifth interception of his career in the second quarter against the Monarchs, becoming the first player in Wake Forest history to have a kick return touchdown and an interception in the same game.

CO-ROOKIE – Duce Chestnut, Syracuse, Fr., CB, Camden, N.J.

  • Became just the third Syracuse true freshman defensive back to start the season opener for the Orange in more than 35 years in Saturday’s 29-9 road win at Ohio
  • Came away with his first collegiate interception, a pass breakup and 0.5 TFLs
  • Ranked second on the team with eight total tackles, including a team-leading five solo stops
  • Keyed an Orange defense that held Ohio to just nine (three field goals) and forced a Bobcat safety.

CO-ROOKIE – Jasheen Davis, Wake Forest, Fr., DE, Snellville, Ga.

  • Led the Demon Deacons in tackles (nine), tackles for loss (2.5) and sacks (1.5) in Friday night’s 4 42-10 win over Old Dominion
  • First freshman in the Dave Clawson era with 1.5 or more sacks in a single game
  • According to Pro Football Focus, Davis had the highest rating (76.2) for an ACC defensive end in week one.

