ACC Football Players of the Week: Week 1

Published Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019, 1:06 pm

The first ACC Football Players of the Week of the 2019 season have been recognized following their performances in their teams’ opening games.

The selections are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

QUARTERBACK – Jamie Newman, Wake Forest, Jr., QB, Graham, N.C.

Newman posted career highs with 34 completions in 47 attempts and 401 yards passing to lead Wake Forest to a 38-35 win over visiting Utah State on Friday night • The 6-4, 230-pound Newman threw three touchdown passes, including the game-winner with 1:08 to play • He added 36 yards rushing for a career-high 437 yards of total offense.

RUNNING BACK – Travis Etienne, Clemson, Jr., RB, Jennings, La.

Etienne was also named the Walter Camp FBS Offensive Back of the Week following his performance in the Tigers’ 52-14 win over Georgia Tech on Thursday night • Etienne rushed 12 times for a career-high 205 yards and three touchdowns, including a school-record-tying 90-yard run for a score • His 12 carries were the fewest by any 200-yard single-game rusher in Clemson history.

RECEIVER – Sage Surratt, Wake Forest, So., WR, Lincolnton, N.C.

Surratt had seven receptions for a career-high 158 yards and one touchdown in Wake Forest’s win over Utah State • Surratt caught a 22-yard scoring pass from Jamie Newman for Wake’s first score of the night • Late in the game, he had a 70-yard catch and run that left the ball at the Utah State 1-yard with under two minutes to play, and the Deacons scored their go-ahead touchdown seconds later.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Charlie Heck, North Carolina, Sr., OT, Kansas City, Mo.

Heck had six knockdowns, allowed zero sacks and had zero missed assignments in UNC’s 24-20 comeback victory over South Carolina • The Tar Heels posted 483 yards of total offense (245 passing, 238 rushing) against the Gamecocks • Heck also had a key fumble recovery that extended a drive that produced a field goal.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Josh Black, Syracuse, Jr., NT, Loves Park, Ill.

Black carded four tackles, including a career-high two sacks, and recovered a fumble on the Orange’s 4-yard line in Syracuse’s 24-0 shutout of Liberty • He anchored a defensive line that helped Syracuse record eight sacks, four caused turnovers and 14 tackles for loss in the team’s first road shutout since 1991 • Black’s effort contributed to the Orange holding the Flames to minus-4 yards rushing in the game, marking the first time since Connecticut in 2012 that a Syracuse opponent failed to finish with positive rushing yardage.

LINEBACKER – Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech, Jr., LB, Chesterfield, Va.

Ashby led the Hokies with 13 tackles (seven solo) and a career-high 3.5 tackles for loss to go along with a sack and a pass breakup at Boston College on Saturday • The Hokies blanked the Eagles in the third quarter thanks in large part to Ashby. BC ran only nine plays and Ashby had five tackles, 2.5 TFL, a sack and a PBU • Ashby’s calls and adjustments helped Tech allow only seven points and 76 yards of total offense in the second half.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Myles Wolfolk, North Carolina, Jr., SS, Largo, Md.

Wolfolk came up with two fourth quarter interceptions to help ice the Tar Heels’ 24-20 comeback win over South Carolina • The junior safety added six tackles • Wolfolk graded out at 91.9 according to Pro Football Focus, the second-highest rating for a safety nationally.

SPECIALIST – Brian Delaney, Virginia, Jr., PK, Chantilly, Va.

Delaney booted three field goals on four total attempts in UVA’s 30-14 win at Pitt • The junior connected from 39, 36 and 45 yards • His three field goals tied for the most on the opening weekend among ACC players • Delaney became the first Cavalier since Ian Frye (2015 vs. Miami) to make three field goals of more than 35 yards in a game.

ROOKIE – Sam Howell, North Carolina, Fr., QB, Monroe, N.C.

Howell became the first true freshman quarterback to ever start the season-opening game for the Tar Heels on Saturday • He completed 15-of-24 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns in UNC’s 24-20 win over South Carolina • Howell orchestrated consecutive 90-plus yard fourth quarter drives as the Tar Heels came from behind for the win.

