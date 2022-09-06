ACC Football Players of the Week: UNC’s Drake Maye, Syracuse’s Sean Tucker lead selections

ACC footballThe ACC Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games. The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

QB/ROOKIE – Drake Maye, North Carolina, QB, Huntersville, N.C.

Accounted for five touchdowns and 428 total yards of offense in the Tar Heels’ 63-61 victory at Appalachian State • Completed 24 of 36 attempts for a career-high 352 passing yards with four touchdowns • Set another career high with 76 rushing yards and added a rushing touchdown.

RUNNING BACK – Sean Tucker, Syracuse, RB, Owings Mills, Md.

Rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown and caught a team-high six passes for 84 yards and a score in Syracuse’s 31-7 season-opening win over Louisville • His six catches set a new career high, doubling his career-best of three, which he set last season.

RECEIVER – Ontaria ‘Pokey’ Wilson, Florida State, WR, Ashburn, Ga.

Tied career highs with two touchdowns and seven catches in Sunday night’s 24-23 win over LSU • Posted second career 100-yard receiving game (102 yards) • Caught a 39-yard touchdown to give FSU the lead in the second quarter and made a one-handed 27-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter that extended FSU’s lead to 14 points.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Jalen Rivers, Miami, OG, Jacksonville, Fla.

Helped Miami amass 605 yards of total offense in Saturday’s 70-13 win over Bethune-Cookman • The Hurricanes registered 300-plus yards both passing and on the ground for just the third time this century • Helped pave the way for nine offensive touchdowns, including seven on the ground, a first for Miami this century • Anchored a Miami line that conceded zero sacks • Returned to action in dominant fashion after missing most of 2021 due to injury.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Jared Verse, Florida State, DE, Dayton, Ohio

Had three tackles with 2.0 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss along with a blocked field goal in Sunday night’s 24-23 win over LSU • The blocked field goal was the first of his career and first for FSU since 2020 • His first sack was a 12-yard loss that halted LSU momentum late in second half • His second sack came on LSU’s final drive in the fourth quarter • Leads the ACC and is second nationally with 3.0 sacks on the year.

LINEBACKER – Marlowe Wax, Syracuse, LB, Baltimore, Md.

Tied career highs with 10 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in Saturday night’s 31-7 win over Louisville • Also credited with a half-sack • Key TFL came on a fourth and goal from the two-yard line in the second quarter • The 10 tackles were a game high.

DEFENSIVE BACK – M.J. Devonshire, Pitt, CB, Aliquippa, Pa.

Produced the winning points in Pitt’s 38-31 victory over West Virginia by returning an interception 56 yards for a touchdown with 2:58 left in the game • Second collegiate interception and the first returned for a touchdown • Also broke up two passes.

SPECIALIST – Shyheim Brown, Florida State, DB, Lake City, Fla.

Blocked the potential game-tying PAT with no time remaining in FSU’s 24-23 win over LSU • First blocked kick of his career and first blocked PAT for FSU since 2020 • Added a tackle on LSU’s final drive • FSU is the only team in the country with multiple blocked kicks this season.

