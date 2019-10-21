ACC Football Players of the Week: Standouts in Week 8

The ACC Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games.

The selections are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

QUARTERBACK – Sam Howell, North Carolina, Fr., QB, Indian Trail, N.C.

Equaled the school record with five touchdown passes as the Tar Heels came out on the short end of a 43-41 six-overtime thriller at Virginia Tech • Passed for more than 300 yards for the third time in the last four games • Finished 26 of 49 for 348 yards • ACC Quarterback of the Week honor is his third of the season.

RUNNING BACK – David Bailey, Boston College, So., RB, Ridgley, Md.

Had the best performance of his young career with 182 rushing yards in the Eagles’ 45-24 win over NC State • Scored on touchdown runs of 54 and 48 yards, while averaging 11.3 yards per carry • The 182 rushing yards were a career high, and the 54-yard run was the longest of his career • Led a BC rushing attack that ran for 429 yards against an NC State defense that ranked No. 5 nationally defending the run and had allowed just 400 total yards rushing prior to Saturday’s game.

RECEIVER – Sage Surratt, Wake Forest, So., WR, Lincolnton, N.C.

Recognized as ACC Receiver of the Week for the second consecutive week and the fourth time this season following his performance in the Deacons’ 22-20 win over Florida State • Caught seven passes for 170 yards, marking his FBS-leading fourth game of the year with more than 150 receiving yards • Had five receptions for first downs • Four of those catches were for 27 or more yards (27, 31, 36 and 51 yards) • Had five receptions for 150 yards in the first half alone.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Zion Johnson, Boston College, Jr., OG, Bowie, Md.

Made his first career start in the Eagles’ 45-24 win over NC State • Graded out as the team’s top offensive lineman (94 percent) and totaled six knockdown blocks • Did not yield a quarterback hurry in pass protection, keying an offensive line that combined to allow zero pressures on 16 pass plays and paved the way for BC runners to rush for 429 yards.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Justin Foster, Clemson, Jr., DE, Shelby, N.C.

Led Clemson’s defensive line with 3.5 tackles for loss and five total tackles in Saturday’s 45-10 win over Louisville • His performance included a career-high 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble.

LINEBACKER – Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech, Jr., LB, Chesterfield, Va.

Led Virginia Tech’s defense with 17 total tackles – including four solo stops in the Hokies’ 43-41 six-overtime win over North Carolina • The 17 tackles matched the single-game high for an ACC player this season • Total included a half-sack and 2.0 tackles for loss • Also had a quarterback hurry in the game • Honored as ACC Linebacker of the Week for the third time this season.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Joey Blount, Virginia, Jr., FS, Atlanta, Ga.

Had 10 tackles and returned an interception for 20 yards in UVA’s 48-14 victory over Duke • His interception led to the Cavaliers’ final touchdown of the game • Helped lead a UVA defense that held the Blue Devils to 73 yards of total offense in the first half and forced four three-and-outs • Duke finished with just 250 yards and was 2 of 14 on third-down conversions • The Blue Devils had just one play longer than 15 yards in the contest.

CO-SPECIALIST – Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech, Jr., P, Alcolu, S.C.

Threw a perfect pass on a fake punt for a 41-yard touchdown that was a key play in Georgia Tech’s 28-21 overtime win over Miami • Facing fourth-and-7 in the first quarter, he took the snap in punt formation and hit gunner Nathan Cottrell in stride down the right sideline for a touchdown to knot the game at 14-14 • Also punted six times for a 45.5-yard average, including a 57-yarder.

CO-SPECIALIST – Nick Sciba, Wake Forest, So., PK, Clover, S.C.

Tied the school record with five field goals as Wake Forest defeated Florida State for the first time since 2011 • Hit first-quarter field goals from 21 and 25 yards and added second-quarter field goals from 25 and 27 yards • In the midst of a fourth-quarter rainstorm, he connected on a 25-yard field goal with 4:18 remaining for what proved to be the winning 22-20 margin • Sciba is a perfect 12-for-12 on field goals this season and owns the nation’s longest streak of consecutive field goals made at 23.

ROOKIE – Quincy Patterson II, Virginia Tech, R-Fr., QB, Chicago, Ill.

Led the Hokies on offense for much of the second half and all six overtime periods of a 43-41 win over visiting North Carolina • Finished the game with career bests in completions and yards, while also throwing his first career touchdown • Ran the ball 21 times for 122 yards, including a game-tying 53-yard run for a touchdown in the fourth quarter • Also scored the game-winning conversion in the sixth overtime period.

