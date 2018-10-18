ACC Football Pick’Em: Week 8
North Carolina (1-4, 1-2) at Syracuse (4-2, 1-2), 12:20 p.m.
Series: Tied, 2-2; Last meeting: Syracuse, 49-47, 3ot (2003)
Raycom: Tom Werme, Dave Archer, Lericia Harris
Line: Syracuse -10
Capsule: UNC was thisclose to knocking off Virginia Tech last week. Fumbled at the 1, gave up a game-winning 98-yard drive. Ouch.
Pick: Syracuse 30, UNC 7
Virginia (4-2, 2-1) at Duke (5-1, 1-1), 12:30 p.m.
Series: Virginia leads series, 36-33, Last meeting: Virginia, 28-21 (2017)
RSN: Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple
Line: Duke -7
Capsule: A UVA win portends a possible Coastal Division title run for the ‘Hoos.
Pick: Duke 17, UVA 13
No. 16 NC State (5-0, 2-0) at No. 3 Clemson (6-0, 3-0), 3:30 p.m.
Series: Clemson leads series, 57-28-1; Last meeting: Clemson, 38-31 (2017)
ESPN: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe
Line: Clemson -17.5
Capsule: That’s a huge line for Clemson, which is up and down from week to week.
Pick: Clemson 34, NC State 27
Wake Forest (3-3, 0-2) at Florida State (3-3, 1-3), 3:30 p.m.
Series: Florida State leads series, 29-6-1, Last meeting: Florida State, 26-19 (2017)
ESPN2: Clay Matvick, Dan Orlovsky, Paul Carcaterra
Line: FSU -10.5
Capsule: I feel bad for Clay Matvick, Dan Orlovsky and Paul Carcaterra for having to watch this one.
Pick: FSU 24, Wake Forest 17