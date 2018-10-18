ACC Football Pick’Em: Week 8

North Carolina (1-4, 1-2) at Syracuse (4-2, 1-2), 12:20 p.m.

Series: Tied, 2-2; Last meeting: Syracuse, 49-47, 3ot (2003)

Raycom: Tom Werme, Dave Archer, Lericia Harris

Line: Syracuse -10

Capsule: UNC was thisclose to knocking off Virginia Tech last week. Fumbled at the 1, gave up a game-winning 98-yard drive. Ouch.

Pick: Syracuse 30, UNC 7

Virginia (4-2, 2-1) at Duke (5-1, 1-1), 12:30 p.m.

Series: Virginia leads series, 36-33, Last meeting: Virginia, 28-21 (2017)

RSN: Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple

Line: Duke -7

Capsule: A UVA win portends a possible Coastal Division title run for the ‘Hoos.

Pick: Duke 17, UVA 13

No. 16 NC State (5-0, 2-0) at No. 3 Clemson (6-0, 3-0), 3:30 p.m.

Series: Clemson leads series, 57-28-1; Last meeting: Clemson, 38-31 (2017)

ESPN: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe

Line: Clemson -17.5

Capsule: That’s a huge line for Clemson, which is up and down from week to week.

Pick: Clemson 34, NC State 27

Wake Forest (3-3, 0-2) at Florida State (3-3, 1-3), 3:30 p.m.

Series: Florida State leads series, 29-6-1, Last meeting: Florida State, 26-19 (2017)

ESPN2: Clay Matvick, Dan Orlovsky, Paul Carcaterra

Line: FSU -10.5

Capsule: I feel bad for Clay Matvick, Dan Orlovsky and Paul Carcaterra for having to watch this one.

Pick: FSU 24, Wake Forest 17

