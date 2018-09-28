ACC Football Pick’Em: Week 5
ACC Football: Week 5
Time, TV, Sirius, XM, Internet
Syracuse (4-0, 1-0) at No. 3/2 Clemson (4-0, 1-0), Noon, ABC, 98, 193, 955
Series: Clemson leads series, 4-2; Last meeting: Syracuse, 27-24 (2017)
ABC: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe
Line: Clemson -23
Capsule: Syracuse, remember, beat Clemson last year in the Dome.
Pick: Clemson 34, Syracuse 23
Temple (2-2) at Boston College (3-1), Noon, ESPNU, 134, 203, 968
Series: Boston College leads series, 28-7-2; Last meeting: Boston College, 34-17 (2004)
ESPNU: Mark Neely, Andre Ware
Line: Boston College -13.5
Capsule: What the heck happened to BC last week?
Pick: Boston College 23, Temple 10
Bowling Green (1-3) at Georgia Tech (1-3), Noon, RSN, 99, 194, 956
Series: First Meeting
RSN: Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple
Line: Georgia Tech -28.5
Capsule: You have to have better things to do than keep up with this one.
Pick: Georgia Tech 31, Bowling Green 16
Virginia (3-1, 1-0) at NC State (3-0, 0-0), 12:20 p.m., Raycom, 145, 207, 967
Series: NC State leads series, 34-22-1; Last meeting: Virginia, 33-6 (2012)
Raycom: Tom Werme, Dave Archer, Lericia Harris
Line: NC State -6.5
Capsule: Can the ‘Hoos learn to play up to expectations?
Pick: Virginia 27, NC State 21
Florida State (2-2, 0-2) at Louisville (2-2, 0-1), 3:30 p.m., ESPN2, 113, 202, 966
Series: Florida State leads series, 14-4; Last meeting: Louisville, 31-28 (2017)
ESPN2: Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman
Line: FSU -6
Capsule: FSU is favored on the road?
Pick: Louisville 26, Florida State 21
Pitt (2-2) at No. 13/14 UCF (3-0), 3:30 p.m., ESPNU, 111, 196, 958
Series: Pitt leads series,1-0; Last meeting: Pitt, 52-7 (2006)
ESPNU: Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia
Line: UCF -14.5
Capsule: Can we trade straight up to get UCF into the ACC?
Pick: UCF 44, Pitt 14
Rice (1-3) at Wake Forest (2-2), 3:30 p.m., RSN, 99, 194, 956
Series: Rice leads, 1-0-1; Last meeting: Rice, 33-17 (1990)
RSN: Evan Lepler, Takeo Spikes, Lyndsay Rowley
Line: Wake Forest -26.5
Capsule: I don’t blame the kicker for not wanting to be out there.
Pick: Wake Forest 24, Rice 20
Virginia Tech (2-1, 0-0) at No. 22/23 Duke (4-0, 0-0), 7 p.m., ESPN2, 113, 202, 966
Series: Virginia Tech leads, 16-9; Last meeting: Virginia Tech, 24-3 (2017)
ESPN2: Clay Matvick, Dan Orlovsky, Paul Carcaterra
Line: Duke -5
Capsule: Virginia Tech’s season is on the brink.
Pick: Virginia Tech 28, Duke 21