ACC Football Pick’Em: Week 5

ACC Football: Week 5

Time, TV, Sirius, XM, Internet

Syracuse (4-0, 1-0) at No. 3/2 Clemson (4-0, 1-0), Noon, ABC, 98, 193, 955

Series: Clemson leads series, 4-2; Last meeting: Syracuse, 27-24 (2017)

ABC: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe

Line: Clemson -23

Capsule: Syracuse, remember, beat Clemson last year in the Dome.

Pick: Clemson 34, Syracuse 23

Temple (2-2) at Boston College (3-1), Noon, ESPNU, 134, 203, 968

Series: Boston College leads series, 28-7-2; Last meeting: Boston College, 34-17 (2004)

ESPNU: Mark Neely, Andre Ware

Line: Boston College -13.5

Capsule: What the heck happened to BC last week?

Pick: Boston College 23, Temple 10

Bowling Green (1-3) at Georgia Tech (1-3), Noon, RSN, 99, 194, 956

Series: First Meeting

RSN: Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple

Line: Georgia Tech -28.5

Capsule: You have to have better things to do than keep up with this one.

Pick: Georgia Tech 31, Bowling Green 16

Virginia (3-1, 1-0) at NC State (3-0, 0-0), 12:20 p.m., Raycom, 145, 207, 967

Series: NC State leads series, 34-22-1; Last meeting: Virginia, 33-6 (2012)

Raycom: Tom Werme, Dave Archer, Lericia Harris

Line: NC State -6.5

Capsule: Can the ‘Hoos learn to play up to expectations?

Pick: Virginia 27, NC State 21

Florida State (2-2, 0-2) at Louisville (2-2, 0-1), 3:30 p.m., ESPN2, 113, 202, 966

Series: Florida State leads series, 14-4; Last meeting: Louisville, 31-28 (2017)

ESPN2: Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman

Line: FSU -6

Capsule: FSU is favored on the road?

Pick: Louisville 26, Florida State 21

Pitt (2-2) at No. 13/14 UCF (3-0), 3:30 p.m., ESPNU, 111, 196, 958

Series: Pitt leads series,1-0; Last meeting: Pitt, 52-7 (2006)

ESPNU: Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia

Line: UCF -14.5

Capsule: Can we trade straight up to get UCF into the ACC?

Pick: UCF 44, Pitt 14

Rice (1-3) at Wake Forest (2-2), 3:30 p.m., RSN, 99, 194, 956

Series: Rice leads, 1-0-1; Last meeting: Rice, 33-17 (1990)

RSN: Evan Lepler, Takeo Spikes, Lyndsay Rowley

Line: Wake Forest -26.5

Capsule: I don’t blame the kicker for not wanting to be out there.

Pick: Wake Forest 24, Rice 20

Virginia Tech (2-1, 0-0) at No. 22/23 Duke (4-0, 0-0), 7 p.m., ESPN2, 113, 202, 966

Series: Virginia Tech leads, 16-9; Last meeting: Virginia Tech, 24-3 (2017)

ESPN2: Clay Matvick, Dan Orlovsky, Paul Carcaterra

Line: Duke -5

Capsule: Virginia Tech’s season is on the brink.

Pick: Virginia Tech 28, Duke 21

