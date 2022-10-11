ACC Football Notebook: Pitt’s Abanikanda named Walter Camp National Player of the Week

Pitt junior running back Israel Abanikanda was named the Walter Camp National Player of the Week after setting a school single-game record with 320 rushing yards (on 36 attempts) and tied a school an ACC record with six touchdowns as the Panthers defeated Virginia Tech, 45-29.

Abanikanda broke former Walter Camp Player of Year Tony Dorsett’s previous school record of 303 yards (set on Nov. 15, 1975 vs. Notre Dame).

‘Cuse hosts Pack in Top 25 matchup

A Top 25 matchup between #13 NC State and #18 Syracuse (3:30 p.m./ACCN) highlights a light schedule for Week 7 in ACC Football.

This one will be the first time a ranked Syracuse team has played a ranked ACC opponent since the Orange joined the league in 2013.

The Syracuse-NC State game is a battle of the top two statistical defenses in the ACC. Syracuse leads the league in total defense (271.6 ypg) and scoring defense (14.0 ppg), and is second in rushing defense (95.0 ypg) and passing defense (176.6 ypg). NC State is second in total defense (297.8 ypg) and second in scoring defense (15.7 ppg).

‘Canes hook up with Hokies in Saturday’s TV opener

Miami and Virginia Tech meet for the 31st consecutive year in an early Saturday kickoff in Blacksburg (12:30 p.m./RSN). Miami has won three straight and four of the last five versus the Hokies, including last season’s 38-26 victory in Miami Gardens.

Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke, the reigning ACC Quarterback of the Week, passed for 357 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Hurricanes in the win last season.

The teams have split the last 16 meetings in Blacksburg, with Miami winning the most recent by a 25-24 score in 2020.

UNC-Duke on Tobacco Road

In a key Coastal Division rivalry game, North Carolina makes the short trip to Durham to face Duke (8 p.m./ACCN) in a battle for the Victory Bell.

North Carolina leads the ACC and is eighth in the country averaging 42.3 points per game.