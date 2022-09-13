ACC Football News and Notes: League faring well in non-conference play
The ACC is 19-4 vs. non-conference competition through the first two weeks of the season, including an 11-4 mark vs. FBS competition.
The league’s 19-4 record vs. non-conference opponents is the best since going 20-3 in the first two weeks of 2014. Opportunity awaits again this weekend as the ACC plays 11 non-conference games, including four vs. Power 5 opponents.
Eight unbeatens
Eight ACC teams are unbeaten heading into Week 3, which equals the most of any conference. North Carolina, which is off this week, is the only 3-0 team in the country. All four ACC teams in the state of North Carolina are undefeated through week two for the first time ever – Duke (2-0), North Carolina (3-0), NC State (2-0) and Wake Forest (2-0). Clemson is 2-0 for the seventh time in the last eight years. Syracuse is 2-0 for the first time since since winning 10 games in 2018, and Florida State is 2-0 for the first time since 2016.
This weekend
A conference game on Friday and four Power 5 non-conference matchups on Saturday, highlight Week 3 of the ACC football season. Florida State, which is receiving votes in both polls, carries its 2-0 record to Louisville for a prime time conference matchup on Friday (7:30 p.m./ESPN). It is the second consecutive Friday night game for the Cardinals, who have won the last two meetings with FSU.
Syracuse, which is 2-0 for the first time since winning 10 games in 2018, kicks off a four-game homestand Saturday against Purdue of the Big Ten (Noon/ESPN2). It is just the second meeting between the two schools and first since 2004. Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader has a QBR of 84.8, which ranks 14th in the country.
Georgia Tech welcomes No. 20/17 Ole Miss to Atlanta for an ACC-SEC battle Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m./ABC) at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Rebels and Yellow Jackets have not met in the regular season since 1946, but have played three times since in bowl games.
In one of the more intriguing games of the day, No. 16/12 NC State looks to improve to 3-0 when the Pack takes on Big 12 rival Texas Tech (7 p.m./ESPN2) at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Red Raiders are receiving votes in both polls. NC State QB Devin Leary had a big day last week against Charleston Southern accounting for six touchdowns (four passing, two rushing).
No. 13/13 Miami caps off a busy day of ACC action Saturday night at No. 24/22 Texas A&M (9 p.m./ESPN) in another clash between the ACC and SEC. Saturday marks the first 2022 road game for Miami, which plays four of its first five at home. Hurricanes’ QB Tyler Van Dyke is completing 73 percent of his pass attempts.
ACC in the national polls
Five ACC teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 poll (Sept. 11). The five teams are the second-most of any conference. No. 5 Clemson leads the way and is joined by No. 13 Miami, No. 16 NC State, No. 19 Wake Forest and No. 23 Pitt. North Carolina and Florida State also received votes.
No. 4 Clemson leads a group of five ACC teams ranked among the top 25 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll. The Tigers are joined by No. 12 NC State, No. 13 Miami, No. 18 Wake Forest and No. 25 Pitt. The ACC’s five ranked teams are second-most among all conferences. Florida State, North Carolina and Syracuse also received votes.