ACC Football game times, TVetworks for Nov. 2
The ACC announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 2.
Saturday, Nov. 2
NC State at Wake Forest, noon, ESPN
Boston College at Syracuse, noon, ACCN
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC – previously announced
Wofford at Clemson, 4 p.m., ACCN
Pitt at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., RSN
Virginia at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m. ACCN
Six-day selection: ESPN has exercised a six-day option on Miami at Florida State. The game will kick off at either 3:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN, or 7:30 p.m. on ABC. A decision will be made after the games of Oct. 26.
Open Dates: Duke, Louisville
All times are Eastern.