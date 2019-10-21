ACC Football game times, TVetworks for Nov. 2

The ACC announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 2.

Saturday, Nov. 2

NC State at Wake Forest, noon, ESPN

Boston College at Syracuse, noon, ACCN

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC – previously announced

Wofford at Clemson, 4 p.m., ACCN

Pitt at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., RSN

Virginia at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m. ACCN

Six-day selection: ESPN has exercised a six-day option on Miami at Florida State. The game will kick off at either 3:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN, or 7:30 p.m. on ABC. A decision will be made after the games of Oct. 26.

Open Dates: Duke, Louisville

All times are Eastern.

