ACC Football: Game times, TV/SXM, lines, news and notes for Week 4
Friday, Sept. 24
Wake Forest (3-0, 1-0) at Virginia (2-1, 0-1), 7 p.m., ESPN2, 81, 81, 81
Series: Virginia leads series, 34-15; Last meeting: Wake Forest, 40-23 (2020)
ESPN2: Mike Morgan (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), Paul Carcaterra (sideline)
Line: Virginia -4
Liberty (3-0) at Syracuse (2-1), 8 p.m., ACCN, 84, 84, 84
Series: Tied, 1-1; Last meeting: Liberty, 38-21 (2020)
ACCN: Drew Carter (play-by-play), Bobby Carpenter (analyst), Taylor Davis (sideline)
Line: Liberty -6
Saturday, Sept. 25
Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web
Missouri (2-1) at Boston College (3-0), Noon, ESPN2, 111, 193, 955
Series: First meeting
ESPN2: Clay Matvick (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst), Tiffany Blackmon (sideline)
Line: Missouri -2.5
Richmond (2-1) at Virginia Tech (2-1), Noon, ACCN, 85, 85, 85
Series: Virginia Tech leads series, 37-10-4; Last meeting: Virginia Tech, 17-10 (1986)
ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Lericia Harris (sideline)
New Hampshire (3-0) at Pitt (2-1), Noon, ACCNX/ESPN+, 103, 194, 956
Series: Pitt leads series, 1-0; Last meeting: Pitt, 38-16 (2010)
ACCNX/ESPN+: Bill Roth (play-by-play), Eddie Royal (analyst), Abby Labar (sideline)
Central Connecticut (1-2) at Miami (1-2), 12:30 p.m., RSN, 138, 203, 966
Series: First meeting
RSN: Tom Werme (play-by-play), Charles Arbuckle (analyst), Lauren Jbara (sideline)
No. 9 Clemson (2-1, 1-0) at NC State (2-1, 0-0), 3:30 p.m., ESPN, 111, 193, 955
Series: Clemson leads, 59-28-1; Last meeting: Clemson, 55-10 (2019)
ESPN: Mark Jones (play-by-play), Robert Griffin III (analyst), Quint Kessenich (sideline)
Line: Clemson -10
Louisville (2-1, 0-0) at Florida State (0-3, 0-1), 3:30 p.m., ESPN2, 103, 194, 956
Series: Florida State leads series, 16-5; Last meeting: Louisville, 48-16 (2020)
ESPN2: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Mike Golic Jr. (analyst), Taylor McGregor (sideline)
Line: Louisville -2.5
Kansas (1-2) at Duke (2-1), 4 p.m., ACCN, 108, 201, 964
Series: Tied, 1-1; Last meeting: Duke, 41-3 (2014)
ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Jalyn Johnson (sideline)
Line: Duke -13
No. 21 North Carolina (2-1, 1-1) at Georgia Tech (1-2, 0-1), 7:30 p.m., ACCN, 111, 193, 955
Series: Georgia Tech leads series, 30-22-3; Last meeting: North Carolina, 38-22 (2019)
ACCN: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)
Line: North Carolina -12
ACC Football News and Notes
- Two Friday evening contests kick off week 4 of the ACC football season. Undefeated Wake Forest (3-0) travels to Charlottesville to face Virginia (2-1) at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. The Demon Deacons have won three straight against the Cavaliers and enter the game ranked seventh in the country in turnover margin. The game features two of the nation’s top quarterbacks in Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong and Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman. Armstrong leads the ACC in total offense per game, passing yards per game and passing touchdowns.
- Syracuse (2-1) seeks to avenge last season’s loss to Liberty when the Flames visit the Carrier Dome for the second consecutive year at 8 p.m. on ACCN. The Orange are limiting opponents to just 225.3 ypg, which leads the ACC and ranks fourth nationally.
- Saturday’s slate features three league matchups, two non-conference games against Power 5 competition and three contests against FCS opponents. Boston College hosts Missouri of the SEC at noon on ESPN2, while Duke entertains Kansas of the Big 12 at 4 p.m. on ACCN.
- In Saturday’s conference play, No. 9 Clemson travels to NC State for a key Atlantic Division contest at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. The Tigers have won eight straight against the Wolfpack, including four in a row in Raleigh. NC State knocked off the seventh-ranked Tigers in 2011 at Carter-Finley Stadium. The teams are meeting for the 89th time in a series that was first played in 1899 at Rock Hill, S.C.
- Also at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Florida State hosts Louisville in Tallahassee. Louisville’s win at home last season snapped Florida State’s two-game winning streak in the series. FSU won the most recent meeting in Tallahassee by a 35-24 score in 2019.
- No. 21 North Carolina travels to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech in Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on ACCN. The contest is the third this month at Mercedes-Benz Stadium involving at least one conference team following the Miami-Alabama and Louisville-Ole Miss matchups over Labor Day Weekend.
- No. 9 Clemson and No. 21 North Carolina are ranked in the AP Top 25 poll (Sept. 19). Virginia Tech, Boston College, Wake Forest and Louisville are receiving votes. The Tigers have been ranked in 106 consecutive AP polls, the second-longest active streak in the country.
- In the USA Today AFCA coaches top 25 poll, Clemson is No. 7 and North Carolina is No. 21. Virginia Tech, Boston College, Wake Forest and Miami are receiving votes.
- Eight ACC quarterbacks threw for more than 250 yards last week, led by Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong who had a school-record 554 yards. Those eight signal callers averaged 341.0 yards passing and combined for 24 touchdowns over the weekend. Armstrong’s passing total is the third-best single-game effort in ACC history trailing only Deshaun Watson of Clemson (580 vs. Pitt in 2016) and Stephen Morris of Miami (566 vs. NC State in 2012.
- Miami’s D’Eriq King (388 yards passing), Pitt’s Kenny Pickett (382) and North Carolina’s Sam Howell (307) each topped 300 yards passing last Saturday. Howell was named the ACC QB of the Week after passing for five touchdowns and rushing for a career-high 112 yards.