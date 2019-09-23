ACC Football: Game times, TV networks for weekend of Oct. 5
The ACC announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Oct. 5.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Boston College at Louisville, 12:30 p.m., RSN
Virginia Tech at Miami, 3:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2 (network designation after the games of Sept. 28)
North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCN
Pitt at Duke, 8 p.m., ACCN
Open Dates: Clemson, Florida State, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake Forest
All times are Eastern.
