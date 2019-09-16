ACC Football: Game times, TV networks for Sept. 27-28
The ACC has announced the following football game times and networks for the weekend of Sept. 27-28.
Friday, Sept. 27
Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN – as previously announced
Saturday, Sept. 28
Holy Cross at Syracuse, Noon, ACCN
Delaware at Pitt, 12:30 p.m., RSN
Clemson at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of Sept. 21
Wake Forest at Boston College, 3:30 p.m., ACCN
Georgia Tech at Temple, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN – as previously announced
Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., NBC – as previously announced
NC State at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
Open Dates: Louisville, Miami
All times are Eastern.
