ACC Football: Game times, TV networks for Sept. 27-28

Published Monday, Sep. 16, 2019, 12:23 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The ACC has announced the following football game times and networks for the weekend of Sept. 27-28.

Friday, Sept. 27

Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN – as previously announced

Saturday, Sept. 28

Holy Cross at Syracuse, Noon, ACCN

Delaware at Pitt, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Clemson at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of Sept. 21

Wake Forest at Boston College, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Georgia Tech at Temple, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN – as previously announced

Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., NBC – as previously announced

NC State at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Open Dates: Louisville, Miami

All times are Eastern.