ACC Football: Game times, TV networks for Oct. 2

Published Monday, Sep. 20, 2021, 1:01 pm

ACC footballThe ACC announced football game times and networks for the week of Oct. 2.

Thursday, Sept. 30

  • Virginia at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)

Saturday, Oct. 2

  • Duke at North Carolina, noon, ESPN2
  • Pitt at Georgia Tech, noon, ACC Network
  • Louisville at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m., RSN
  • Syracuse at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
  • Louisiana Tech at NC State, 6 p.m., ACC Network Extra & ESPN+
  • Boston College at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network

All times are Eastern.


