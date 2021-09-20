ACC Football: Game times, TV networks for Oct. 2
The ACC announced football game times and networks for the week of Oct. 2.
Thursday, Sept. 30
- Virginia at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)
Saturday, Oct. 2
- Duke at North Carolina, noon, ESPN2
- Pitt at Georgia Tech, noon, ACC Network
- Louisville at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m., RSN
- Syracuse at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
- Louisiana Tech at NC State, 6 p.m., ACC Network Extra & ESPN+
- Boston College at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network
All times are Eastern.