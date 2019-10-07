ACC Football: Game times, TV networks for Oct. 18-19

The ACC announced the following football game times and networks for the weekend of Oct. 18-19.

Friday, Oct. 18

Pitt at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN – previously announced

Saturday, Oct. 19

Clemson at Louisville, Noon, ABC

Georgia Tech at Miami, Noon, ACCN

NC State at Boston College, Noon, RSN

Duke at Virginia, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Florida State at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ACCN