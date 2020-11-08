ACC Football: Conference updates game times, TV networks for Nov. 14 games
The ACC and its television partners have announced game times and networks for two football games that were previously in a six-day hold.
Miami at Virginia Tech will kick off at noon on ESPN2 and Notre Dame at Boston College will be played at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.
Wake Forest at North Carolina, which was announced last week as a noon kickoff, will be televised by ACC Network.
Updated Kickoff Times & Networks
- Miami at Virginia Tech, Noon, ESPN2
- Wake Forest at North Carolina, Noon, ACC Network
- Notre Dame at Boston College, 3:30 p.m., ABC
- Louisville at Virginia, 3:30 p.m., ACCN
- Pitt at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., RSN
- Florida State at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network