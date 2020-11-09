ACC Football: Conference announces game times, networks for Nov. 20-21
The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the games of Nov. 21.
Friday, Nov. 20
Syracuse at Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)
Saturday, Nov. 21
- Clemson at Florida State, Noon, ABC
- Wake Forest at Duke, Noon, ACC Network
- Virginia Tech at Pitt, 4 p.m., ACC Network
- Abilene Christian at Virginia, 4 p.m., RSN
- Liberty at NC State, 7:30 p.m., RSN
- Georgia Tech at Miami, 8 p.m., ACC Network