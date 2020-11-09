 

ACC Football: Conference announces game times, networks for Nov. 20-21

Published Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, 12:44 pm

ACC footballThe Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the games of Nov. 21.

Friday, Nov. 20

Syracuse at Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)

Saturday, Nov. 21

  • Clemson at Florida State, Noon, ABC
  • Wake Forest at Duke, Noon, ACC Network
  • Virginia Tech at Pitt, 4 p.m., ACC Network
  • Abilene Christian at Virginia, 4 p.m., RSN
  • Liberty at NC State, 7:30 p.m., RSN
  • Georgia Tech at Miami, 8 p.m., ACC Network

