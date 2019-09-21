ACC Football: All you need to know for Week 4

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web

Western Michigan (2-1) at Syracuse (1-2), Noon, ACCN, 134, 193, 958

Series: Syracuse leads series, 1-0; Last meeting: SU, 55-42 (2018),

ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Eric Wood (sideline)

Line: Syracuse -4

Boston College (2-1) at Rutgers (1-1), Noon, BTN, 113, 196, 970

Series: BC leads series, 19-6-1; Last meeting: BC, 21-10 (2004),

BTN: Joe Beninati (play-by-play), Shaun O’Hara (analyst)

Line: Boston College -7.5

Elon (2-1) at Wake Forest (3-0), Noon, RSN, 111, 194, 956

Series: Wake Forest leads series, 10-0-1; Last meeting: WFU, 41-3 (2015),

RSN: Evan Lepler (play-by-play), Dave Archer (analyst), Abby Lamar (sideline)

Line: Wake Forest -27

Louisville (2-1, 0-0) at Florida State (1-2, 0-1), 3:30 p.m., ESPN, 134, 193, 955

Series: FSU leads series, 15-4; Last meeting: FSU, 28-24 (2018),

ESPN: Mark Jones (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), Olivia Dekker (analyst)

Line: Florida State -8

Appalachian State (2-0) at North Carolina (2-1), 3:30 p.m., RSN, 103, 202, 965

Series: UNC leads series, 1-0; Last meeting: UNC, 56-6 (1940),

RSN: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Lyndsay Rowley (sideline)

Line: North Carolina -3

No. 15 UCF (3-0) at Pitt (1-2), 3:30 p.m., ABC, 111, 194, 956

Game also shown on ESPN2 reverse mirror

Series: Series tied, 1-1; Last meeting: UCF, 45-14 (2018),

ABC: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst), Quint Kessenich (sideline)

Line: UCF -10

Central Michigan (2-1) at Miami (1-2), 4 p.m., ACCN, 99, 203, 966

Series: First meeting,

ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)

Line: Miami -29

Ball State (1-2) at NC State (2-1), 7 p.m., ESPNU, 94, 210, 968

Series: First meeting,

ESPNU: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Ahmad Brooks (analyst), Kris Budden (sideline)

Line: NC State -19

Old Dominion (1-1) at No. 21 Virginia (3-0), 7 p.m., ESPN2, 111, 194, 956

Series: First meeting,

ESPN2: Kevin Brown (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), Ed Aschoff (sideline)

Line: Virginia -29

Charlotte (2-1) at No. 1 Clemson (3-0), 7:30 p.m., ACCN, 134, 193, 955

Series: First meeting

ACCN: Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Katie George (sideline)

Line: Clemson -42

