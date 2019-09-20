ACC Football: 2019 ACC Championship Game in prime time
The 2019 ACC Championship Game will be televised in prime time for the 11th consecutive year. The game will kick off on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m. on ABC at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
Ten different ACC teams have competed in the game, including a different Coastal Division team each of the previous six years.
The ACC Football Championship Game has sold out four times (2010, 2011, 2015, 2017) in the eight games held in Charlotte. The games played at Bank of America Stadium have had an average attendance of more than 70,000 fans.
The winner of the conference championship game has gone on to play in the National Championship Game or compete in the College Football Playoff each of the previous six seasons. The ACC has won three of the last six national championships, which is more than any other conference.
