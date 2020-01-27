ACC fines Notre Dame coach Mike Brey for postgame tirade

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey seems to think the ACC has in it for him. The ACC isn’t into him saying that kind of stuff publicly.

The league issued a public reprimand of Brey for a postgame tirade, and has levied a $20,000 institutional fine on the school, it was announced Monday.

The blowup came from Brey’s comments in a postgame presser following the Irish’s 85-84 loss at Florida State on Saturday.

The Notre Dame bench was assessed a technical foul with 2:31 to go, and the Irish, having rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit, then trailing 82-77.

Trent Forrest made one of the two technical free throws, and then FSU missed a pair of shots on its next possession, to keep the game at 83-77.

That would be one way to look at it.

Another: Notre Dame lost by one, and that one could very well have been the T.

Now, to Brey, postgame:

“Sometimes, we’re treated by the officials like we haven’t brought football as a full member, but yet we get a full share of the ACC Network TV. Are you kidding me? He T’s up our bench from across the court because he’s pissed off at us? I’m frustrated, man.”

One other aspect to this: a look at the box score tells us that maybe Brey doth protest too much.

Florida State was assessed for 21 fouls to Notre Dame’s 15, and the Irish had 27 free-throw attempts to FSU’s 14.

The ACC, in a press release issued Monday morning, highlighted the following:

Brey’s postgame comments regarding officials were in direct violation of the ACC Sportsmanship Policy that states: “Public criticism of officials or public comments evaluating the officiating of particular contests is not in the best interest of intercollegiate athletics. Individuals associated with the athletics program are prohibited, therefore, from commenting while acting in an official capacity on officiating other than directly to the Conference office.”

The funds from the imposed institutional fine will be placed into the Weaver-James-Corrigan Postgraduate Scholarship account, the league noted in the release.

Notre Dame (11-8, 2-6 ACC) gets Wake Forest (9-10, 2-7 ACC) in South Bend on Wednesday.

Story by Chris Graham

