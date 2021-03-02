ACC, ESPN preview coverage of next week’s New York Life ACC Tournament

There are actually tickets available to the general public for next week’s New York Life ACC Tournament, but odds are, you’re going to be watching on TV.

I, ahem, will be, for the first time in forever.

Not complaining. I save roughly $1,500 in travel and meals staying home.

May be the way to go from here on out.

I digress.

The tournament begins with three first-round games on Tuesday, March 9, all on the ACC Network, which is your good reason to not tune in.

Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander will call all three first round games at 2, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, another good reason to catch up on your binge-watching.

ESPN, ESPN2 or ACCN will carry the New York Life ACC Tournament second round games (Wednesday, March 10), meaning there’s a chance you will accidentally find you way to at least one game.

ESPN or ESPN2 will have the quarterfinals (Thursday, March 11) and semifinals (Friday, March 12), while ESPN will televise the championship game on Saturday, March 13 at 8:30 p.m.

“Nothing But Net” with Carlos Boozer, Dalen Cuff, Luke Hancock and Kelsey Riggs will have pre-, post-, and halftime coverage surrounding the first-round games on March 9. The quartet will be back each evening following the second round, quarterfinals and semifinals games with a half-hour postgame show providing a full recap of the day’s action.

Championship Saturday also features 30 minutes of “Nothing But Net” postgame breaking down the title game.

“Packer and Durham” will also have coverage of the New York Life ACC Tournament each weekday morning next week. The three-hour program (7-10 a.m.) hosted by Mark Packer and Wes Durham will include game previews, interviews, special guests, post-round reaction and commentary from around the league.

Story by Chris Graham

