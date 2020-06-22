ACC Council of Presidents announces constitution, by-laws changes

Published Monday, Jun. 22, 2020, 2:01 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Atlantic Coast Conference Council of Presidents has adopted a series of changes to the ACC Constitution and By-Laws that will go into effect on July 1.

The most noticeable change will have the 15 league presidents and chancellors serving as the ACC’s Board of Directors and continue to have ultimate authority over all conference affairs.

Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud will serve as the chair of the Board, while Duke University President Vincent Price will serve as vice chair.

ACC Commissioner John Swofford will also be the CEO.

The chair and vice chair will each serve an initial term of one year, and their respective successors will serve two-year terms.

“The 15 member institutions of the ACC shared a common vision that we needed a more nimble and modern governance system to meet the challenges currently facing collegiate athletics,” said Chancellor Syverud. “We are committed to further delivering fulfilling experiences for our student-athletes while also carrying out our broader academic, campus and community missions. I am delighted that we could coalesce so quickly around these priorities, which should provide us an effective platform for the successful stewardship of the conference in the years ahead.”

“I applaud our presidents and chancellors for taking this timely step to further modernize the league’s governance structure, which allows the presidents to be updated and involved on a real-time basis,” said Swofford. “This new structure best positions our conference to address the ever-changing landscape in college athletics, and I’m confident it will serve us well in the immediate and long-term future.”

In addition to the ACC Board of Directors, the newly constituted Executive Committee will include Chancellor Syverud and President Price, who will be joined by President James Clements (Clemson University), Chancellor Randy Woodson (North Carolina State University), President Neeli Bendapudi (University of Louisville) and President James Ryan (University of Virginia).

The remaining members are represented on other key committees such as Finance, Audit and Autonomy and will rotate onto the Executive Committee as terms expire.

The Chair of the Faculty Athletic Representatives for the 2020-21 academic year will be Lissa Broome (University of North Carolina). Blake James (University of Miami) will be the chair of the Athletics Directors, and Vanessa Fuchs (Florida State University) will serve as the chair of the Senior Woman Administrators.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments