ACC Committee for Racial and Social Justice announces new initiatives

The Atlantic Coast Conference’s Committee for Racial and Social Justice (CORE – Champions of Racial Equity) announced three initiatives in conjunction with its member institutions on Thursday.

Mandatory diversity and inclusion training for student-athletes, athletic department and conference staff

Creation of ACC Unity Symbol as a visual representation of solidarity among the ACC’s 15 institutions

ACC Unity Statement to be read prior to every league contest

“I applaud the work of ACC CORE and the initiatives collaborated on and adopted by our schools,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said. “It is critically important for our country to unite as one. The ACC is committed to creating meaningful change, eradicating racism, and upholding the values of equality, diversity and non-discrimination.”

“In a time of great challenges where society seems more divided than ever before, we the student-athletes of the ACC want to take a stand against racism, discrimination and any other form of injustice,” said Leon Krapf from the NC State Men’s Soccer Team and the ACC’s representative to NCAA SAAC. “As athletes, we know that sport has the power to unite people from all backgrounds. However, we are more than just athletes. Therefore, we want to use our platforms to advocate for a more tolerant, understanding and inclusive environment on our campuses and beyond. We will overcome our current challenges if we act together and united. #UNITE!”

Student-athletes, athletic department and conference office staff will be required to attend annual diversity and inclusion training. The initiative was unanimously approved by the conference athletic directors. The focus of this year’s training will be anti-racism.

The ACC’s unity symbol – “UNITE” – will be displayed in venues and on video boards throughout the league, as well as at ACC Championship events and on social media.

CORE also has introduced a Unity Statement, which will be read at all ACC events: “We, the ACC, are committed to seeing each other as equals, supporting each other, and treating each other with respect and dignity at all times, recognizing that our differences don’t divide us, but they make us stronger.”

CORE’s work is ongoing and guided by its mission statement, which is “to promote and encourage racial equity and social justice through education, partnerships, engagement and advocacy.”

