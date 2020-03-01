ACC Bracketology: Update on where things stand after tumultuous Saturday

Virginia beat Duke. Clemson got another win over a Top 10. N.C. State won; Notre Dame and Syracuse lost. Where do things stand in terms of NCAA Tournament Bracketology after the ACC’s Super Saturday?

Virginia (21-7, 13-5 ACC)

NET: 51 KenPom: 46 KPI: 19 Sagarin: 23 ESPN BPI: 38 ESPN SOR: 23

AVG. RATING: 33.3 (+2.8 since Thursday)

Q1: 4-3 Q2: 7-3 Q3: 5-1 Q4: 5-0

Team Rankings Bracket Projection: 5 seed (bid probability: 99%)

Update: It continues to be nonsense that there is any question about the NCAA Tournament for the ‘Hoos.

Up Next: at Miami (Wednesday)

N.C. State (18-11, 9-9 ACC)

NET: 54 KenPom: 55 KPI: 44 Sagarin: 47 ESPN BPI: 49 ESPN SOR: 54

AVG RATING: 50.5 (-0.2 since Thursday)

Q1: 4-4 Q2: 5-4 Q3: 3-3 Q4: 6-0

Team Rankings Bracket Projection: N/A (bid probability: 24%)

Update: A win at Duke goes a long way.

Up Next: at Duke (Monday)

Notre Dame (18-11, 9-9 ACC)

NET: 57 KenPom: 58 KPI: 79 Sagarin: 53 ESPN BPI: 63 ESPN SOR: 58

AVG RATING: 61.3 (-5.0 since Thursday)

Q1: 2-6 Q2: 2-4 Q3: 7-1 Q4: 7-0

Team Rankings Bracket Proejction: N/A (bid probability: 2%)

Update: Loss at Wake Forest. Ugh. Margin for error now in arrears.

Up Next: Florida State (Wednesday)

Clemson (15-13, 9-9 ACC)

NET: 73 KenPom: 63 KPI: 59 Sagarin: 51 ESPN BPI: 65 ESPN SOR: 70

AVG RATING: 63.5 (+4.0 since Thursday)

Q1: 3-6 Q2: 5-5 Q3: 3-2 Q4: 4-0

Team Rankings Bracket Projection: N/A (bid probability: 14%)

Update: Nice win over FSU. I still don’t see it.

Up Next: at Virginia Tech (Wednesday)

Syracuse (16-13, 9-9 ACC)

NET: 70 KenPom: 57 KPI: 68 Sagarin: 68 ESPN BPI: 55 ESPN SOR: 81

AVG RATING: 66.5 (-9.8 since Thursday)

Q1: 2-7 Q2: 3-4 Q3: 6-2 Q4: 5-0

Team Rankings Bracket Projection: N/A (bid probability: 2%)

Update: Greensboro or bust.

Up Next: at Boston College (Tuesday)

Story by Chris Graham

