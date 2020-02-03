ACC Basketball: Schedule, TV info for Feb. 3-9
Monday, February 3
North Carolina at Florida State | ESPN | 7 PM
Tuesday, February 4
Duke at Boston College | ESPN | 7 PM
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech | ACCN | 7 PM
Wednesday, February 5
Pitt at Notre Dame | ACCN | 6:30 PM
Clemson at Virginia | RSN | 7 PM
NC State at Miami | ACCN | 8:30 PM
Wake Forest at Louisville | ESPN2 | 9 PM
Saturday, February 8
Miami at Florida State | ACCN | Noon
Boston College at Virginia Tech | RSN | Noon
Georgia Tech at Pitt | RSN | 2 PM
Virginia at Louisville | ESPN | 4 PM
Duke at North Carolina | ESPN | 6 PM
Wake Forest at Syracuse | ACCN | 8 PM
Sunday, February 9
Notre Dame at Clemson | ACCN | 6 PM
All times Eastern
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.