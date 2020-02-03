ACC Basketball: Schedule, TV info for Feb. 3-9

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Monday, February 3

North Carolina at Florida State | ESPN | 7 PM

Tuesday, February 4

Duke at Boston College | ESPN | 7 PM

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech | ACCN | 7 PM

Wednesday, February 5

Pitt at Notre Dame | ACCN | 6:30 PM

Clemson at Virginia | RSN | 7 PM

NC State at Miami | ACCN | 8:30 PM

Wake Forest at Louisville | ESPN2 | 9 PM

Saturday, February 8

Miami at Florida State | ACCN | Noon

Boston College at Virginia Tech | RSN | Noon

Georgia Tech at Pitt | RSN | 2 PM

Virginia at Louisville | ESPN | 4 PM

Duke at North Carolina | ESPN | 6 PM

Wake Forest at Syracuse | ACCN | 8 PM

Sunday, February 9

Notre Dame at Clemson | ACCN | 6 PM

All times Eastern

