 

ACC Basketball: Schedule, TV info for Feb. 3-9

Published Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, 6:13 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

acc basketballMonday, February 3
North Carolina at Florida State | ESPN | 7 PM

Tuesday, February 4
Duke at Boston College | ESPN | 7 PM
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech | ACCN | 7 PM

Wednesday, February 5
Pitt at Notre Dame | ACCN | 6:30 PM
Clemson at Virginia | RSN | 7 PM
NC State at Miami | ACCN | 8:30 PM
Wake Forest at Louisville | ESPN2 | 9 PM

Saturday, February 8
Miami at Florida State | ACCN | Noon
Boston College at Virginia Tech | RSN | Noon
Georgia Tech at Pitt | RSN | 2 PM
Virginia at Louisville | ESPN | 4 PM
Duke at North Carolina | ESPN | 6 PM
Wake Forest at Syracuse | ACCN | 8 PM

Sunday, February 9
Notre Dame at Clemson | ACCN | 6 PM

All times Eastern

UVA Basketball Fans!

uva basketball team of destiny
Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”

Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Buy here.




augusta free press
augusta free press news