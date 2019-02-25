ACC Basketball Players of the Week: UNC’s Luke Maye, Duke’s RJ Barrett

North Carolina senior Luke Maye has been recognized as the ACC Basketball Player of the Week, while Duke’s RJ Barrett earned ACC Freshman of the Week accolades.

ACC weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and are announced on Mondays throughout the regular season. Maye was selected as the ACC Player of the Week for the second time this season, while Barrett was named the Freshman of the Week for the fourth time.

Maye led UNC to an 88-72 win at top-ranked Duke, scoring 30 points and grabbing a game-high 15 rebounds. He was 14-for-24 from the floor, becoming only the second player in college basketball history have 30 points and 15 rebounds in a win over the AP No. 1 ranked team. The Huntersville, North Carolina, native was just the second Tar Heel with a 30/15 game against the Blue Devils and became the only Tar Heel in history to score 30 points in his career at both NC State and Duke. Maye scored 18 of his 30 points in the first half as the Tar Heels built a 10-point lead, an advantage which remained in double figures for almost the entire second half.

Saturday, Maye grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds and scored 15 points, 10 of which came in the second half, against 16th-ranked Florida State. Maye hit two 3-pointers in a span of one minute and 27 seconds, which sparked a 16-1 Tar Heel run to extend UNC’s lead over the Seminoles from just four to 19 points.

Maye’s back-to-back doubles were his 10th and 11th of the season.

Barrett averaged 31.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists this week, surpassing 30 points in both games as No. 1 Duke improved to 24-3, and remained in a first-place tie in the ACC at 12-2. The freshman scored 33 points with 13 rebounds in Wednesday’s game versus North Carolina and added 30 points on 14-of-20 shooting with seven assists and five boards in Saturday’s win at Syracuse.

His performance Wednesday marked the most points by a Duke freshman in a UNC game and was his sixth double-double. Saturday’s effort marked his career-best shooting night, surpassing his 13 made field goals against Kentucky. Barrett leads the ACC in 30-point games (six – one shy of tying former Blue Devil Marvin Bagley III’s ACC freshman record from last season), and his 20 20-point games are a new ACC freshman record, surpassing the mark of Georgia Tech’s Kenny Anderson (1989-90). Barrett continues to lead the ACC in scoring at 23.3 points (23.6 in ACC games). In addition to his 31.5 points last week, Barrett totaled team highs in rebounds (18) and assists (11).

