ACC Basketball Notebook: Weekend of Feb. 9-10

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The upcoming full weekend ACC Basketball schedule is highlighted by No. 2 Duke’s visit to No. 3 Virginia on Saturday evening … another battle of ranked teams finds No. 16 Louisville at No. 22 Florida State … No. 8 North Carolina plays host to Miami, while Clemson welcomes No. 11 Virginia Tech … Boston College makes the trip to Syracuse, while NC State visits Pitt … Georgia Tech plays at Notre Dame in Sunday’s lone ACC action … Duke and Virginia, currently tied with UNC atop the ACC standings, square off for the second time in three weeks following the Blue Devils’ 72-70 win at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Jan. 19 … Saturday’s game will be the 17th involving two ACC teams ranked in the AP’s Top 3 and the first since No. 2 Duke won at No. 3 UNC, 89-78, on Feb. 6, 2008 … the six ACC teams ranked in this week’s AP poll are one shy of the season high … Duke freshmen Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett named to the John Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List, along with Virginia’s Kyle Guy and De’Andre Hunter, and Virginia Tech’s Nikell Alexander-Walker … the ACC’s five players on the Wooden Watch List leads all conferences …. three from the ACC earn spots on the Oscar Robertson Trophy Final Midseason Watch List, with Duke’s Williamson and Barrett joined by Virginia’s Hunter … the ACC’s three representatives on that 12-player list ties for most among all conferences … Williamson also named National Player of the Week by the Citizen Naismith Trophy.

ACC Notes

No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Virginia have already clinched 20-win seasons as they prepare to meet in Saturday’s showdown of elite teams in Charlottesville … the Blue Devils have reached the 20-win mark for the 54th time in program history and 23rd consecutive year under head coach Mike Krzyzewski … the Cavaliers, under head coach Tony Bennett, have extended their school record for consecutive 20-win season to eight in a row.

No. 8 North Carolina’s 113 points in Tuesday night’s win over NC State were its fourth most in a regulation ACC game and most since scoring 115 versus Clemson on Jan. 13, 1968.

No. 11 Virginia Tech is ranked in the AP poll for the 14th consecutive week … that marks the second-longest streak in school history … the Hokies were ranked 17 straight weeks in the 1995-96.

No. 16 Louisville has connected on 10 or more shots from 3-point range in nine games this season, including each of the Cardinals’ last three outings.

No. 22 Florida State’s current four-game winning streak has helped Leonard Hamilton move past Maryland’s Charles “Lefty” Driesell into sole possession of seventh place on the ACC all-time list with 141 conference victories as a head coach (regular-season and tournament)

Boston College’s Ky Bowman has scored 10 or more points in an ACC-best 30 straight games, including Saturday’s 25-point, 10-rebound performance versus visiting Notre Dame … Bowman (1,498 points) ranks second behind Syracuse’s Tyus Battle (1,505) among active career ACC scorers.

With Wednesday night’s 65-42 win at Georgia Tech, Clemson secured its third consecutive ACC victory by a double-digit margin for the first time since the 1974-75 season.

Related

Shop Google