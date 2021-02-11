 

ACC Basketball: Louisville-Virginia Tech game postponed to March 3

Published Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, 9:36 pm

The ACC announced today that the Louisville at Virginia Tech men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed and is rescheduled for Wednesday, March 3.

Time and network designation will be determined at a later date.

The postponement follows the continuing quarantining and contact tracing within the Louisville men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

The full 2020-21 ACC men’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com.


Comments


