ACC Basketball: Conference announces full 2019-2020 schedule

The ACC announced its full 2019-2020 men’s basketball conference schedule on Thursday. The regular season opens Nov. 5.

This season marks the ACC’s first-ever 20-game conference slate, including seven league matchups to begin the regular season on November 5 and 6, with doubleheaders each evening on ACC Network. Nov. 5 features Louisville at Miami (6:30 p.m.), followed by Georgia Tech at NC State (8:30 p.m.). On Nov. 6, the network airs Notre Dame at North Carolina (7 p.m.), followed by reigning national champion Virginia playing at Syracuse (9 p.m.).

The conference schedule features 10 games in December, including a full complement of seven ACC games the first weekend (Dec. 6-8). The league schedule resumes on New Year’s Eve with a trio of games – Georgia Tech at Florida State, Miami at Clemson and Boston College at Duke. Every conference member will play at least one home and road league game prior to the start of the new year. The conference schedule concludes Saturday, March 7.

The 21st annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge will be contested Dec. 2-4. The ACC holds a 12-5-3 edge in the all-time series.

All 150 ACC regular-season league games will be available through ESPN networks, including ACC Network, or the conference’s Regional Sports Networks (RSN). More than 100 games are scheduled to air on ACC Network, including at least 60 conference games as well as three ACC Tournament matchups.

In addition to the linear broadcast schedule, 30 non-conference ACC home games will be broadcast online via ACC Network Extra.

Greensboro Coliseum plays host to the 2020 New York Life ACC Tournament March 10-14, marking the 27th time the facility welcomes the conference tournament, and the first since 2014. Featuring all 15 ACC teams, the event begins with three first-round games on Tuesday, March 10, before concluding on Saturday, March 14 with the championship game. All three games on Tuesday will air on ACC Network. The remainder of the tournament will air on either ESPN or ESPN2.

FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Sun, FOX Sports Midwest, FOX Sports Indiana, NESN, YES Network, AT&T SPORTSNET Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Washington are the regional television partners (RSN) for the 2019-20 ACC men’s basketball season.

The ACC’s current 15 member schools have captured eight of the last 19 NCAA Championships and 17 overall, including Virginia’s first title in 2019. Current ACC member schools have combined for 62 Final Four appearances and a national-best 639 NCAA Tournament wins. League teams have combined to win an NCAA-record 74 NCAA Tournament games over the past five seasons, highlighted by a 68-29 mark versus teams from outside the conference.

Additionally, four of the top eight and six of the top 30 winningest programs in NCAA Division I basketball history currently reside in the ACC. Three of the six active Division I coaches currently in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame are competing in the ACC again this season – Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, North Carolina’s Roy Williams and Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim.