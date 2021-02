ACC announces tip time for Virginia Tech-North Carolina Feb. 16 game

The Virginia Tech-North Carolina game on Tuesday, Feb. 16 will now tip at 7 p.m. on ACC Network.

The Boston College at Georgia Tech game, scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16, will move to Wednesday, Feb. 17 at noon on ACC Network.

Tens, no doubt, will tune in for that.

The full 2020-2021 ACC men’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com.

