ACC announces men’s basketball schedule changes

Published Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, 3:37 pm

The ACC today announced changes to its men’s basketball schedule, including rescheduled games and adjustments to tipoff times and television networks.

Following the ACC’s modified 2021-2022 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy, four previously postponed games have been rescheduled:

Monday, Jan. 24 – Boston College at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., ACCN (originally scheduled for Dec. 22)

Monday, Jan. 24 – Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 8 p.m., ACCN (originally scheduled for Dec. 29)

Monday, Jan. 31 – Duke at Notre Dame, 7 p.m., ESPN (originally scheduled for Jan. 1)

Monday, Feb. 21 – Florida State at Boston College, 7 p.m., ACCN (originally scheduled for Dec. 29)

​In addition, two games have been adjusted:

Tuesday, Feb. 1 – Boston College at Virginia, 6 p.m., ACCN (originally scheduled for Feb. 1 at 8 p.m.)

Tuesday, Feb. 1 – North Carolina at Louisville, 8 p.m., ACCN (originally scheduled for Jan. 31)

The full 2021-2022 ACC men’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com.

