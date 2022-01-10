ACC announces men’s basketball schedule changes
The ACC today announced changes to its men’s basketball schedule, including rescheduled games and adjustments to tipoff times and television networks.
Following the ACC’s modified 2021-2022 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy, four previously postponed games have been rescheduled:
- Monday, Jan. 24 – Boston College at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., ACCN (originally scheduled for Dec. 22)
- Monday, Jan. 24 – Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 8 p.m., ACCN (originally scheduled for Dec. 29)
- Monday, Jan. 31 – Duke at Notre Dame, 7 p.m., ESPN (originally scheduled for Jan. 1)
- Monday, Feb. 21 – Florida State at Boston College, 7 p.m., ACCN (originally scheduled for Dec. 29)
In addition, two games have been adjusted:
- Tuesday, Feb. 1 – Boston College at Virginia, 6 p.m., ACCN (originally scheduled for Feb. 1 at 8 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Feb. 1 – North Carolina at Louisville, 8 p.m., ACCN (originally scheduled for Jan. 31)
The full 2021-2022 ACC men’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com.