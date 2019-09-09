ACC announces game times, networks for Sept. 21
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday the following football game times and networks for the week of Sept. 21.
Saturday, Sept. 21
- Boston College at Rutgers, Noon, Big Ten Network (as announced earlier today by the Big Ten)
- Western Michigan at Syracuse, Noon, ACC Network
- Elon at Wake Forest, Noon, RSN
- Louisville at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2 (network designation after the games of Sept. 14)
- UCF at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2 (network designation after the games of Sept. 14)
- Appalachian State at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., RSN
- Central Michigan at Miami, 4 p.m., ACC Network
- Old Dominion at Virginia, 7 p.m., ESPN2
- Ball State at NC State, 7 p.m., ESPNU
- Charlotte at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network
All times are Eastern.
