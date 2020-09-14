 

ACC announces football game times, TV networks for Sept. 26

Published Monday, Sep. 14, 2020, 1:18 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

ACC NetworkThe Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Sept. 26

Saturday, Sept. 26

  • Notre Dame at Wake Forest, noon, ABC
  • Louisville at Pitt, noon, ACC Network
  • Georgia Tech at Syracuse, noon, RSN
  • Duke at Virginia, 4 p.m., ACC Network
  • Texas State at Boston College, 6 p.m., RSN
  • Florida State at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ABC
  • NC State at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACC Network

augusta free press news
augusta free press news
augusta free press news

     

Comments