ACC announces football game times, TV networks for Sept. 26
The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Sept. 26
Saturday, Sept. 26
- Notre Dame at Wake Forest, noon, ABC
- Louisville at Pitt, noon, ACC Network
- Georgia Tech at Syracuse, noon, RSN
- Duke at Virginia, 4 p.m., ACC Network
- Texas State at Boston College, 6 p.m., RSN
- Florida State at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ABC
- NC State at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACC Network