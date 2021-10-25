ACC announces football game times, TV networks for Nov. 6

Augusta Free Press

Published Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, 12:44 pm

ACC footballThe Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 6.

Saturday, Nov. 6

  • Pitt at Duke, Noon, ACC Network
  • Georgia Tech at Miami, 12:30 p.m., RSN

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following games:

  • Clemson at Louisville
  • NC State at Florida State
  • Wake Forest at North Carolina (non-conference game)

Kickoff times and networks for games on a six-day hold will be announced following the games on Oct. 30.

All times are Eastern.


