ACC announces football game times, TV networks for Nov. 6

Published Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, 12:44 pm

The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 6.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Pitt at Duke, Noon, ACC Network

Georgia Tech at Miami, 12:30 p.m., RSN

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following games:

Clemson at Louisville

NC State at Florida State

Wake Forest at North Carolina (non-conference game)

Kickoff times and networks for games on a six-day hold will be announced following the games on Oct. 30.

All times are Eastern.