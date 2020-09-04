ACC announces fall Olympic sports schedules

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its fall Olympic sports schedules on Friday.

ACC men’s soccer kicks off the weekend of Sept. 10-13. Teams will play in two regions, with six conference games against regional opponents over a nine-week period. An eight-team ACC Championship will begin Sunday, Nov. 15 and continues with the semifinals on Wednesday, Nov. 18. The four North Carolina institutions will serve as the quarterfinal and semifinal venues. The championship game is planned for Sunday, Nov. 22, at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

ACC women’s soccer also begins next weekend. There will be an eight-game conference schedule, which concludes on Sunday, Nov. 1. An eight-team ACC Championship is planned for WakeMed Soccer Park, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 10. The semifinals will be played on Friday, Nov. 13, while the championship will be Sunday, Nov. 15.

ACC cross country action begins for several teams the weekend of Sept. 11-12, and the season will continue through the weekend of Oct. 23-24. The 2020 ACC Championships are planned for Friday, Oct. 30, at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The ACC field hockey regular season opens Friday, Sept. 18 and concludes Sunday, Nov. 1. Each of the ACC’s seven teams will play a six-game conference schedule (single round-robin). Duke is scheduled to play host to the ACC Championship Nov. 5, 6 and 8.

ACC Volleyball will play an eight-game conference schedule in three regions. Over five weeks, beginning Sept. 25-27, each team will play its four region opponents twice.

Broadcast selections via the ACC’s television partners are in progress and once finalized will be reflected on theACC.com.

Information specific to 2020 fall competition for the league’s Olympic Sports is included below. The league’s leadership, and its medical advisory group, will continue to meet on a weekly basis to share information and discuss medical issues related to the ACC’s return to play. Should any future adjustments be necessary, the ACC Board of Directors will do so at the appropriate time.

Cross Country

Regular season runs Sept. 11-Oct. 24

Seven weeks of competition

ACC Championships: Friday, Oct. 30, at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, featuring all 15 men’s teams and all 15 women’s teams

Field Hockey – link to schedule

Each of the ACC’s seven teams will play six regular-season conference games over seven weeks of competition from Sept. 18-Nov. 1

ACC Championship: single-elimination featuring all seven ACC teams – Nov. 5, 6 and 8 at Duke’s Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium

Men’s Soccer – link to schedule

Eleven ACC teams will compete and play six league games (three home, three away) from Sept. 10-Nov. 8

North Region: Louisville, Notre Dame, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech (play each division opponent once, plus one region home-and-home)

South Region: Clemson, Duke, North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest (play each division opponent once, plus two region home-and-homes)

ACC Tournament Format: eight teams (top four teams in each region); quarterfinals Nov. 15 and semifinals Nov. 18, hosted at the four North Carolina schools

ACC Championship: Sunday, Nov. 22, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, N.C.

Women’s Soccer – link to schedule

Eight league matches (four home, four away) from Sept. 17-Nov. 1

Schools will have no more than two weekends with flights, and all schools will have at least one flight

ACC Tournament format: top eight teams; quarterfinals Nov. 10, semifinals Nov. 13 and championship Nov. 15, all at WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, North Carolina

Volleyball – link to schedule

Regular season runs Sept. 17-Oct. 25

Eight league games over five weeks in the fall, starting Sept. 24

All 15 teams will be split among three regions:

Boston College, Syracuse, Louisville, Notre Dame, Pitt

Duke, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Wake Forest

Each team will play its four region opponents twice

