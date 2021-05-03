ACC announces Baseball Players of the Week

Clemson first baseman Caden Grice has been recognized as the ACC Baseball Player of the Week, while Virginia senior left-hander Andrew Abbott earned Pitcher of the Week honors.

ACC weekly baseball honorees are chosen by a vote of a select media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

Grice’s stellar week fueled Clemson to a three-game sweep of No. 4 Louisville, as he went 9-for-13 (.692) with four home runs, a double, 12 RBI and seven runs. Additionally, he compiled a 1.692 slugging percentage and .750 on-base percentage. Grice reached base in 12 of his 16 plate appearances on the weekend, as the Tigers handed the Cardinals their first sweep in conference play since joining the league.

On Friday, the Greer, South Carolina, native tied a school record with three home runs and totaled eight RBI, the most by a Tiger since 2006. On Saturday, he went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a solo homer in the eighth inning that broke a 4-4 tie in Clemson’s 5-4 win. He closed out the weekend with a perfect 4-for-4 performance at the plate on Sunday.

It marked the second time that Grice has been named ACC Player of the Week this season, as he also claimed the honor on March 29.

Virginia’s Abbott earned his fifth win of the year after seven innings of four-hit baseball against Virginia Tech on Friday. He allowed an unearned run and did not walk a batter for the second straight outing. The senior left-hander struck out eight batters to bring his season total to 99, the most in the ACC.

Hailing from Republican Grove, Virginia, Abbott moved into sole possession of fifth place on UVA’s career strikeout list with 264 and has struck out at least seven batters in 10 of his 11 starts this season.

