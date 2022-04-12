ACC announces 2021-22 Academic Women’s Basketball Team
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2021-22 Women’s Basketball All-ACC Academic Team on Tuesday. The team features 43 student-athletes, with at least one from each of the ACC’s 15 programs.
Headlined by Kay Yow Award winner Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley, the conference’s scholar-athlete of the year, a total of 22 student-athletes who earned All-ACC honors this season also secured spots on the academic team. In addition to Kitley, who was also chosen the ACC Player of the Year, Notre Dame’s Sonia Citron (Blue Ribbon Panel Rookie of the Year) also earned a spot on the All-ACC Academic Team.
Eight first-team All-ACC honorees garnered the accolade, including Clemson’s Delicia Washington, Florida State’s Morgan Jones, Louisville’s Emily Engstler and Hailey Van Lith, NC State’s Elissa Cunane, Notre Dame’s Maya Dodson and Olivia Miles, and Virginia Tech’s Kitley.
Boston College’s Marnelle Garraud and Notre Dame’s Dara Mabrey collected All-ACC Academic Team honors for the fourth time in their careers.
Louisville, Syracuse and Virginia Tech tied for the conference lead with five selections each, while NC State and Notre Dame each placed four student-athletes on the team. Ten student-athletes earned the honor for the third time.
Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.
The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released in July.
2021-22 All-ACC Women’s Basketball Academic Team
- Marnelle Garraud****, Boston College, Sr., Management
- Hannah Hank**, Clemson, Jr., English
- Amari Robinson***, Clemson, Jr., Special Education
- Delicia Washington**, Clemson, Gr., Pan African Studies
- Onome Akinbode-James, Duke, Sr., F/C, Electrical & Computer Engineering
- Miela Goodchild***, Duke, Sr., G, Sociology
- Celeste Taylor, Duke, Jr., G, Psychology
- O’Mariah Gordon, Florida State, Fr., G, Sport Management
- Morgan Jones***, Florida State, Sr., G, Sport Management
- Makayla Timpson, Florida State, Fr., F, Pre-Mechanical Engineering
- Lotta-Maj Lahtinen***, Georgia Tech, Sr., G, Business
- Eylia Love, Georgia Tech, So., G, Psychology
- Kianna Smith**, Louisville, Sr., G, Business Administration (Master’s)
- Emily Engstler**, Louisville, Sr., F, Communication
- Hailey Van Lith**, Louisville, So., G, Finance
- Mykasa Robinson**, Louisville, Sr., G, Exercise Science
- Chelsie Hall, Louisville, Sr., G, Sport Administration (Master’s)
- Destiny Harden**, Miami, R-Sr., F, Public Administration (Master’s)
- Kelsey Marshall**, Miami, Gr., G, Finance
- Ja’Leah Williams, Miami, Gr., G, Sport Administration
- Elissa Cunane***, NC State, Sr., C, Fisheries, Wildlife and Conservation Biology
- Aziaha James, NC State, Fr., G, Exploratory Studies
- Kayla Jones***, NC State, Gr., F, Sport and Entertainment Venue Management
- Raina Perez**, NC State, Gr., G, Youth, Family and Community Science
- Alyssa Ustby**, North Carolina, So., G/F, Undeclared
- Sonia Citron, Notre Dame, Fr., G, Undeclared
- Maya Dodson, Notre Dame, Gr., F, Management
- Dara Mabrey****, Notre Dame, Sr., G, Film, Television and Theatre
- Olivia Miles, Notre Dame, Fr., G, Undeclared
- Dayshanette Harris***, Pitt, Jr., G, Administration of Justice
- Liatu King, Pitt, So., F, Undeclared
- Chrislyn Carr, Syracuse, Sr., G, Communication and Rhetorical Studies
- Christianna Carr, Syracuse, Sr., G, Communication and Rhetorical Studies
- Teisha Hyman**, Syracuse, Jr., G, Environmental & Interior Design
- Naje Murray, Syracuse, Gr., G, Sport Event Management
- Alaysia Styles, Syracuse, Gr., F, Television, Radio and Film
- Amandine Toi, Virginia, Gr., G, Higher Education
- Georgia Amoore**, Virginia Tech, So., G, Sociology
- Cayla King**, Virginia Tech, Jr., G, Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise
- Elizabeth Kitley***, Virginia Tech, Jr., C, Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise
- Aisha Sheppard***, Virginia Tech, Gr., G, Leadership Studies
- Kayana Traylor, Virginia Tech, Sr., G, Criminology
- Christina Morra***, Wake Forest, Sr., F, Psychology
*Indicates the number of All-ACC Academic Team Selections