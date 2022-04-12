ACC announces 2021-22 Academic Women’s Basketball Team

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2021-22 Women’s Basketball All-ACC Academic Team on Tuesday. The team features 43 student-athletes, with at least one from each of the ACC’s 15 programs.

Headlined by Kay Yow Award winner Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley, the conference’s scholar-athlete of the year, a total of 22 student-athletes who earned All-ACC honors this season also secured spots on the academic team. In addition to Kitley, who was also chosen the ACC Player of the Year, Notre Dame’s Sonia Citron (Blue Ribbon Panel Rookie of the Year) also earned a spot on the All-ACC Academic Team.

Eight first-team All-ACC honorees garnered the accolade, including Clemson’s Delicia Washington, Florida State’s Morgan Jones, Louisville’s Emily Engstler and Hailey Van Lith, NC State’s Elissa Cunane, Notre Dame’s Maya Dodson and Olivia Miles, and Virginia Tech’s Kitley.

Boston College’s Marnelle Garraud and Notre Dame’s Dara Mabrey collected All-ACC Academic Team honors for the fourth time in their careers.

Louisville, Syracuse and Virginia Tech tied for the conference lead with five selections each, while NC State and Notre Dame each placed four student-athletes on the team. Ten student-athletes earned the honor for the third time.

Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.

The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released in July.

2021-22 All-ACC Women’s Basketball Academic Team

Marnelle Garraud****, Boston College, Sr., Management

Hannah Hank**, Clemson, Jr., English

Amari Robinson***, Clemson, Jr., Special Education

Delicia Washington**, Clemson, Gr., Pan African Studies

Onome Akinbode-James, Duke, Sr., F/C, Electrical & Computer Engineering

Miela Goodchild***, Duke, Sr., G, Sociology

Celeste Taylor, Duke, Jr., G, Psychology

O’Mariah Gordon, Florida State, Fr., G, Sport Management

Morgan Jones***, Florida State, Sr., G, Sport Management

Makayla Timpson, Florida State, Fr., F, Pre-Mechanical Engineering

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen***, Georgia Tech, Sr., G, Business

Eylia Love, Georgia Tech, So., G, Psychology

Kianna Smith**, Louisville, Sr., G, Business Administration (Master’s)

Emily Engstler**, Louisville, Sr., F, Communication

Hailey Van Lith**, Louisville, So., G, Finance

Mykasa Robinson**, Louisville, Sr., G, Exercise Science

Chelsie Hall, Louisville, Sr., G, Sport Administration (Master’s)

Destiny Harden**, Miami, R-Sr., F, Public Administration (Master’s)

Kelsey Marshall**, Miami, Gr., G, Finance

Ja’Leah Williams, Miami, Gr., G, Sport Administration

Elissa Cunane***, NC State, Sr., C, Fisheries, Wildlife and Conservation Biology

Aziaha James, NC State, Fr., G, Exploratory Studies

Kayla Jones***, NC State, Gr., F, Sport and Entertainment Venue Management

Raina Perez**, NC State, Gr., G, Youth, Family and Community Science

Alyssa Ustby**, North Carolina, So., G/F, Undeclared

Sonia Citron, Notre Dame, Fr., G, Undeclared

Maya Dodson, Notre Dame, Gr., F, Management

Dara Mabrey****, Notre Dame, Sr., G, Film, Television and Theatre

Olivia Miles, Notre Dame, Fr., G, Undeclared

Dayshanette Harris***, Pitt, Jr., G, Administration of Justice

Liatu King, Pitt, So., F, Undeclared

Chrislyn Carr, Syracuse, Sr., G, Communication and Rhetorical Studies

Christianna Carr, Syracuse, Sr., G, Communication and Rhetorical Studies

Teisha Hyman**, Syracuse, Jr., G, Environmental & Interior Design

Naje Murray, Syracuse, Gr., G, Sport Event Management

Alaysia Styles, Syracuse, Gr., F, Television, Radio and Film

Amandine Toi, Virginia, Gr., G, Higher Education

Georgia Amoore**, Virginia Tech, So., G, Sociology

Cayla King**, Virginia Tech, Jr., G, Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise

Elizabeth Kitley***, Virginia Tech, Jr., C, Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise

Aisha Sheppard***, Virginia Tech, Gr., G, Leadership Studies

Kayana Traylor, Virginia Tech, Sr., G, Criminology

Christina Morra***, Wake Forest, Sr., F, Psychology

*Indicates the number of All-ACC Academic Team Selections

