ACC announces 2019-2020 championship dates, sites

The ACC unveiled its championship dates and sites for the 2019-20 academic year on Thursday.

As previously announced, the 15th annual Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game will return to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the ninth time in 10 years on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The Greensboro Coliseum will welcome the New York Life ACC Tournament for the 27th time – and the first since 2015 – on March 10-14, 2020. The Coliseum will also play host to the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament (March 4-8) for the 20th time in 21 years.

As announced earlier today, the 2020 ACC Baseball Championship will be held at Charlotte’s BB&T Ballpark for the first time, May 19-24.

The first ACC Championships of 2019-20 will be held Nov. 1, as Virginia Tech plays host to Men’s and Women’s Cross Country.

Boston College will be the host school for the 2019 ACC Field Hockey Championship Nov. 7-8 and 10.

WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina – a longtime host of ACC events – will again be the site of both the ACC Women’s and Men’s Soccer Championships this fall.

The ACC Women’s Soccer Championship will open on Sunday, Nov. 3, with quarterfinal games at the venues of the four highest seeded teams. The winners will advance to Cary for the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 8, followed by the title game on Nov. 10.

The title match of the 2019 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship will also be played at WakeMed Soccer Park on Sunday, Nov. 17. The first three rounds of the event will be held at campus sites, with the higher-seeded teams serving as hosts for each game. First-round games are set for Nov. 5 and 6, followed by the quarterfinals on Nov. 10. Semifinal games will be played Nov. 13.

The Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) will play host to the first ACC Championships of the 2020 calendar year when it welcomes ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving, as well as Men’s Diving, Feb. 19-22. The venue will also serve as home to the 2020 ACC Men’s Swimming Championship Feb. 26-29. It will mark the fourth time in five years that the GAC will serve as the host venue for those events.

The ACC Fencing Championships will be held at Notre Dame Feb. 22-23, and Notre Dame will also host the ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships Feb. 27-29. Pitt will serve as host for the ACC Wrestling Championship on March 7 or 8.

The Rome (Georgia) Tennis Center will welcome the ACC Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships for the second time April 15-19.

The ACC Men’s Golf Championship returns to the Old North State Club in New London, North Carolina, for the 17th time in 18 years April 16-20. The ACC Women’s Golf Championship is set for The Reserve at Pawleys Island, South Carolina, April 22-26.

North Carolina will play host to the ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship in Chapel Hill on April 22, 24 and 26.

The No. 1-seeded team will play host to the ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship on April 24 and 26.

The ACC Softball Championship is scheduled for May 6-9 at Louisville. Duke will play host to the ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships on May 14-16.

The ACC Rowing Championship will again be held on Clemson’s Lake Hartwell May 15-16, before the ACC Baseball Championship wraps up the league’s 2019-20 sports seasons.

