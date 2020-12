ACC 2020 bowl season schedule

Published Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Cheez-It Bowl (Orlando, Fla.)

No. 21 Oklahoma State vs. No. 18 Miami, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Series: Miami leads series, 1-0

Last meeting: Miami, 40-3 (1991)

ESPN: Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Katie George (sideline)

Line: Oklahoma State -1.5

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, N.C.)

Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin, noon, ESPN

Series: First meeting

ESPN: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (analyst), Marty Smith (sideline)

Line: Wisconsin -7.5

Friday, Jan. 1

CFP Semifinal presented by Capital One (Arlington, Texas)

No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Alabama, 4 p.m., ESPN

Series: Notre Dame leads series, 5-2

Last meeting: Alabama, 42-14 (2013 BCS National Championship Game)

ESPN: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Todd McShay & Allison Williams (sideline)

Line: Alabama -20

CFP Semifinal at Allstate Sugar Bowl (New Orleans, La.)

No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Clemson, 8 p.m., ESPN

Series: Clemson leads, 4-0

Last meeting: Clemson, 29-23 (2019 CFP Semifinal)

ESPN: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Maria Taylor & Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

Line: Clemson -7.5

Saturday, Jan. 2

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)

No. 23 NC State vs. Kentucky, noon, ESPN

Series: Kentucky leads series, 2-1

Last meeting: Kentucky, 27-2 (1970)

ESPN: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Tom Luginbill (analyst), Lericia Harris (sideline)

Line: Kentucky -2.5

Capital One Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, Fla.)

No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina, 8 p.m., ESPN

Series: First meeting

ESPN: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Katie George (sideline)

Line: Texas A&M -7.5

Related

Comments