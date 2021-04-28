Abigail Spanberger to host Central Virginia-focused telephone town hall

Seventh District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger will host a public telephone town hall on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The town hall will focus on Spanberger’s work to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, major issues facing Central Virginia families and businesses, her recent efforts in the U.S. House on behalf of the Seventh District, and more.

The event will also be livestreamed via video on Spanberger’s website and Facebook page.

During the event, Spanberger will answer questions and concerns directly from Seventh District constituents about issues facing Central Virginia. Additionally, she will deliver an update on her ongoing priorities in the U.S. House, as well as share her reaction to President Joe Biden’s Wednesday night Joint Address to Congress.

“Throughout the pandemic, thousands of Central Virginians have joined these interactive events to share their feedback about the effect of the COVID-19 crisis on their families, their businesses, their neighborhoods, and their communities. Thursday night’s virtual town hall will be another opportunity for Virginians to directly discuss the challenges ahead and provide their ideas for how we can work together to address them,” said Spanberger. “I hope this event will be a productive and informative event for those who tune in, and I encourage any Central Virginian with an ongoing federal issue to please reach out to my office. I’m looking forward to hearing from many of our neighbors on Thursday night, as I’ll be using their feedback to inform my work in the U.S. House.”

To join the interactive telephone town hall, constituents should dial in to 833-380-0670.

To watch the conversation live, Central Virginians can go to spanberger.house.gov/live or Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event.

