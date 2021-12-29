Abigail Spanberger announces plans to run for re-election

Seventh District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger announced Wednesday that she will run for re-election in the 2022 midterms.

Her statement on her candidacy:

“My family taught me the importance of service at an early age. This commitment to the strength and security of our nation is what led me to serve as a federal agent, then serve as a CIA case officer, and then, in 2017, to launch an historic campaign to represent Virginia’s Seventh District in Congress.

“Few people believed I could win, but against all odds and with the help of thousands of grassroots supporters here in Virginia, we did.

“In Congress, I am focused on providing responsive, accountable, and effective leadership. I work hard to listen to the people I represent and build consensus around policies that address the challenges they face, like the rising costs of prescription drugs and child care. And through my committee work, I bring the voices of Virginia’s rural communities to the House Agriculture Committee and focus on protecting our national security on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“For the past three years, I have delivered real results like the American Rescue Plan and the bipartisan infrastructure law, and I am leading a bipartisan effort to end insider trading by Members of Congress from both parties. I have even helped return more than $10 million in federal dollars directly to the people I represent.

“We are living in difficult times — and the stakes for our next election could not be higher. The road ahead requires a leader who is both tested and tireless, and I remain deeply committed to serving Virginians in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“That is why I am announcing my intention to seek re-election to Virginia’s Seventh District, so that we can continue the hard work of addressing the economic challenges people face in their daily lives, defending democracy, and giving everything I have to support my fellow Virginians.

“Nearly 200,000 Virginians in the new Seventh District have already been my constituents under the current district lines, and I look forward to continuing my service representing them as well as my future constituents. I will continue to work hard on behalf of their families, their businesses, their farms, and our local economies in the years to come. Much like the current Seventh District, the new Seventh District includes a diverse mix of Virginia’s suburban, rural, and military communities.

“With the new congressional boundaries now finalized, I also look forward to earning the support of new constituents as I campaign for re-election across Virginia’s Seventh District. I will forever be grateful to the Virginians who elected me in 2018 and 2020, as well as to everyone I have had the honor of meeting and serving across Virginia’s Seventh District.

“I look forward to the future, and I am confident in our ability to make things better for the families of our Commonwealth and our country.”

