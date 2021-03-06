Abbott outdueled by Messick: Florida State takes opener from #16 UVA, 2-0

Andrew Abbott struck out 14, but a two-run Robby Martin single was all the offense either team would get in a 2-0 Florida State win over #16 Virginia Friday night.

Abbott (1-2, 1.88 ERA) went 5.2 innings, giving up two runs, one earned, on two hits, striking out 14 and walking four on 101 pitches.

FSU starter Parker Messick (1-2, 2.31 ERA) was just a touch better. Messick was able to go eight innings with his 114 pitches, giving up three hits and striking out 11 without walking a UVA hitter.

The Cavaliers didn’t get a hit until the fifth.

Nic Kent, Max Cotier, Zack Gelof and Logan Michaels were responsible for the four Cavalier hits on the night.

Zach Messinger retired the final batter of the sixth inning and pitched a perfect seventh before giving way to Brandon Neeck (with two outs in the eighth.

Neeck struck out the final batter of the eighth, stranding runners on first and third.

Messinger struck out three batters in two total innings of work.

The UVA pitching trio combined for 18 strikeouts, matching a season-high.

Virginia’s second ACC series of the season will continue on Saturday with the middle game of a three-game set at Florida State.

The Cavaliers will have Griff McGarry (0-1, 3.00 ERA, 9.0 IP, 5 BB, 18 SO) on the hill and he will be opposed by righty Bryce Hubbart (1-1, 3.18 ERA, 5.2 IP, 2 BB, 11 SO).

First pitch can be seen live on ACCNX and is scheduled for a 2 p.m. first pitch at Dick Howser Stadium.

