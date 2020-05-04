AARP Virginia urging government action involving nursing homes
AARP Virginia is advocating for the 32,000 Virginians in nursing homes, which have borne the brunt of the impact from COVID-19.
According to reporting in Augusta Free Press earlier today, 382 of the 684 COVID-19 deaths reported in Virginia as of Monday morning occurred in long-term care facilities, with 74 percent of the death tally taking the lives of state residents ages 70+.
“Older adults are at much greater risk from the coronavirus. It is critical that Congress continues to help older Americans confront health care and financial needs that are only growing,” AARP Virginia State Director Jim Dau said Monday.
AARP is urging state and federal officials to require facilities to provide and support virtual visitation for their residents, so they can remain connected to loved ones and their families can stay apprised of their health and wellbeing.
AARP is also asking Congress to support increased testing, adequate personal protective equipment for staff, and sufficient staffing in all long-term care facilities.
Finally, AARP is urging the daily public release of the names of nursing homes and other care facilities with confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents and staff and ensuring transfer and discharge rights for residents and their families.
Story by Chris Graham
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.