AARP Virginia to mobilize seniors ahead of 2020 elections

AARP Virginia has launched “Protect Voters 50+,” a comprehensive voter engagement campaign to support and protect Virginians age 50 and up as they vote in the 2020 elections.

The campaign will provide information on where candidates stand on issues that matter to Virginians 50-plus and help them cast their votes safely from home or in-person.

A centerpiece of the campaign will focus on providing information about voting options in Virginia this fall at aarp.org/vavotes, the AARP Bulletin, direct mail, digital communications and paid media.

The campaign will also advocate for enhanced absentee ballot access.

“AARP is demanding action to make sure that Americans 50-plus – whether they are working parents, family caregivers, or seniors in nursing homes – can vote and make their voices heard,” said John Hishta, AARP senior vice president of campaigns.

AARP Virginia will track key races, sponsor debates, and host tele-townhall events. Election information will be provided through a full-scale digital effort, including aarp.org/election2020, AARP Now app, aarp.org/vavotes, social media and news alerts.

